Raptors vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The return of Steph Curry highlights this matchup when the Golden State Warriors (14-48) host the Toronto Raptors (43-18) at Chase Center Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Raptors vs Warriors Preview

Curry, who has missed 58 games due to a broken hand this season, went down in the fourth game of the year. With Klay Thompson also out for the year, it has been a brutal one for the Warriors.

Curry was recently cleared for contact, and he will see action again Thursday night after the most significant injury of his professional career. “You have to have something to work towards in the rehab process because that gives you a barometer for each week, what you’re building towards,” Curry said of his time recovering from the broken hand.

“Like I’ve always said, I haven’t had any setbacks along the way, this has been a very long, strenuous rehab process, and it’s something I haven’t been through before, so it’s nice that I’m getting that type of response with every new challenge that I kind of go after.” His first game back will be a challenge, indeed.

The Raptors have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA, while the Warriors are ranked 25th in that category. Toronto also has a very balanced attack, netting 113 points a game. The Raptors have six players scoring in double figures, led by forward Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 23.7 points a game. Guard Kyle Lowry has been another key contributor, and he is second on the team in scoring with 19.4 points a game.

The Raptors are coming off a 123-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns Tuesday. The win ended a three-game skid for Toronto, who has lost four of its last seven games. Toronto is currently in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks in a neck-and-neck race with the Boston Celtics for the second spot, so every game will be crucial for the Raptors moving forward.

The Warriors have not fared well without their stars this season. Golden State is currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference, and the team has been missing its dynamic play-makers. It will be interesting to see how Curry’s return impacts this Golden State team moving forward. Whether they finish the season on a strong note after such a down year could be a sign of things to come.

Golden State is averaging 106 points a game, and it will be exciting to see more of Curry paired with promising young star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins had a triple-double against Toronto when he played against them earlier this season, so he could be a big factor in this game.

Marc Gasol is questionable with a hamstring injury for Toronto.