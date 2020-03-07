How to Watch SDSU vs Utah State Online Without Cable

Fifth-ranked San Diego State looks to cap a magical run through conference play when they take on Utah State in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

SDSU vs Utah State Preview

San Diego State (30-1, 17-1 in the Mountain West) looks to put a bow on a banner Mountain West campaign on Saturday when they play Utah State (25-8, 12-6 in the Mountain West) in the MWC title game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The top-seeded Aztecs survived a major scare in their semifinal game on Friday, when they came back from a 16-point first-half deficit to get by Boise State, 81-68.

The Aggies’ leading scorer, junior guard Malachi Flynn, led the comeback effort with 22 points.

San Diego State’s only blemish on the season was a 66-63 loss to conference foe UNLV on Feb. 22. The fifth-ranked team in the nation also had to battle from behind in their MWC quarterfinal round game against the ninth-seeded Air Force, when they rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the second half.

San Diego State is playing in its third consecutive Mountain West tournament championship game and will be seeking its sixth MWC tournament title.

The Aztecs will be looking to avenge the 64-57 loss they suffered to Utah State in last year’s Mountain West championship game.

The second-seeded Utah State Aggies got past No. 11 Wyoming in their semifinal on Friday, 89-82.

The Mountain West’s Preseason Player of the Year, Utah State senior guard Sam Merrill, led the way for the Aggies on Friday with 27 points.

Utah State’s 7’0 sophomore center Neemias Queta scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the Aggies’ semifinal round win.

Coming into this season as the reigning MWC champion, Utah State was tabbed as the preseason favorite but were swept in both regular-season contests by San Diego State. The Aztecs took the first game on the road, 77-68, on Jan. 4 and then won the second matchup at home, 80-68, on Feb. 1.