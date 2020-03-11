How to Watch SEC Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The SEC Tournament kicks off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with a hungry top-seeded Kentucky squad eyeing their fifth conference tournament title in six years. But to do so, the Wildcats will have to hold off a tough field that includes defending champion Auburn and LSU.

The first round, second round and two of the four quarterfinals will be televised on the SEC Network, and the other games will be on ESPN. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every SEC Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Kentucky had won three consecutive SEC crowns before getting bounced in the semifinals last season. The Wildcats are the top seed in the tournament, having clinched the outright SEC regular-season title with a 15-3 conference record. Kentucky has the coveted double-bye as the eye a return to the SEC mountaintop.

“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time,” Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards said. “We’ve played all of these teams before. We know what we’re facing. But at the same time, it’s tournament time. Lose a game, you go home. So, our mission right now is focus on one game at a time, just get each W out of the way and hope we just take off from there.”

If Tennessee manages to get past Alabama in its first matchup, it would set up a rematch of last year’s tournament for Kentucky against the Volunteers. Tennessee ended Kentucky’s title hopes a year ago. The Wildcats don’t have their minds on revenge though — just yet.

“Who knows,” Richards said of a possible rematch. “It’s going to be a great game either way, they are two really good teams. Tennessee, they beat us, so it would be a good one, to get back at them. Alabama, they shoot the ball really well. It’s going to be kind of difficult for us to guard the 3-point line, so it’s going to be a really good game.”

Auburn is the conference’s No. 2 seed and got a nice boost before the postseason with a throttling of Tennessee in its regular-season finale, 85-63.

“This should give us confidence heading into the postseason, but we’ll see what we can do with it,” coach Bruce Pearl said.

Here are the full odds for the SEC tournament:

Kentucky +250

+250 Auburn +350

+350 LSU +450

+450 Florida +600

+600 Mississippi St. +800

+800 South Carolina +2000

+2000 Tennessee +2000

+2000 Arkansas +2000

+2000 Alabama +3000

+3000 Missouri +5000

+5000 Texas A&M +5000

+5000 Ole Miss +8000

+8000 Georgia +8000

+8000 Vanderbilt +10000

The COVID-19, or the coronavirus, continues to be an issue as tournament season approaches. The SEC is taking measures to better control the situation, but are not planning any cancellations or playing games without crowds.

“The health and well-being of student-athletes and teams is an ongoing priority for the SEC,” conference officials announced in a media release. “… The SEC continues to monitor all developments with the coronavarius (COVID-19) and remains in regular communication with public health officials.”