Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Sheffield Wednesday will host Manchester City at Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City Preview

City claimed their third consecutive Carabao Cup on Sunday, besting Aston Villa 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium. The Sky Blues now have two trophies in as many tries this season, having bested Liverpool on penalties for the Community Shield back in August.

On Sunday, midfielder Rodrigo scored what’d turn out to be the game-winner in the 30th minute, temporarily doubling City’s advantage with a header out of a corner kick. He also had a hand in the maiden tally, playing an aerial ball into the box to find midfielder Phil Foden, who headed a pass to striker Sergio Aguero, who did the rest.

Four days earlier, City topped Real Madrid 2-1 in Spain in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 matchup.

“It’s been a very important week for us, but this is not over yet,” Rodrigo said after Sunday’s victory, according to the club’s official website.

“We still have a few months of the season to go and that great result in the Champions League and the fighting spirit of the team says lots of good things about us, a team that never surrender.

“Winning the Carabao Cup three times in succession speaks a lot about our ambition, and our collective desire to keep winning.

“Every season this team does a reset and tries to fight for everything and this is not easy, when there are people here that have won this competition four or five times.

“For me is the first time, but the rest need to regenerate and renew their motivation every season. That’s the only way of keep growing and improving.”

City, who sit a distant second to Liverpool on the Premier League table with 11 matches to play, thumped Port Vale (4-1) and Fulham (4-0) to reach the FA Cup’s fifth round.

Sheffield Wednesday edged Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Queens Park Rangers (1-0) to get this far in the tournament. They sit in 12th place in the EFL Championship, 10 points clear of the relegation zone and eight points shy of the final spot in the playoffs.

“Everyone’s excited,” Wednesday midfielder Barry Brannan said of the prospect of playing City for passage to the FA Cup quarterfinals, according to The Star. “This is why you play football, you want to test yourselves against the best in the world.

“These are probably the best team in the world at the minute so we’re looking forward to it, we’ve got nothing to lose.

“We can just go out there and enjoy the occasion and hopefully create an upset.”