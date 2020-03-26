How to Watch Sling TV on PS4

Start Your Free Trial

Combine the very best in gaming with a reliable streaming service jam-packed with content with the Sling TV app for your PS4. With Sling TV on your PS4, you can go from blasting bad guys to watching the latest in televised entertainment with just a few button presses. Sling TV’s video-on-demand service puts you in control of your viewing experience. Enjoy access to more than 50,000 movies and TV shows in Sling’s ever-expanding library of readily-available entertainment.

Sling allows you to keep up with local events right from your PS4 with its live TV service. Included in every subscription, viewers can enjoy watching their favorite shows as they air. Unable to catch it when it first runs? Sling includes limited Cloud DVR storage so you never fall behind on the programs that matter most.

By adding Sling to your PS4, you can turn Sony’s popular gaming console into a full media center. Gather friends and family for a night of movies from all genres. Sit down with the latest indie horror films or get lost in the action and adventure of some of the biggest blockbusters. Sling TV offers fast and reliable streaming with limited commercial interruptions.

Get rid of your cable box and rely solely on the power of your PS4 and Sling’s live television and on-demand video services for your daily viewing experience. With your subscription, you can have access to more than 45 live channels, all available 24/7. Avoid scrolling through channels you don’t want to watch with a customizable channel lineup. Sling allows you to personalize your experience so you see only what matters to you. A “Watch Later” feature puts you in control of what you watch and when you want to watch it.

Is There a Dedicated Sling TV App on the PS4?

Yes, there is a dedicated Sling app in the PlayStation Store, where you can download, install, and watch Sling.

How to Download Sling TV on PS4

As with all things on your PS4, the Sling TV app must be downloaded separately from the PlayStation Store. It’s a simple process that only requires an Internet connection and your DualShock 4 controller.

To download Sling TV to your PS4, follow these simple steps:

Sign up for Sling TV Turn on your television Power up your PS4 From the main screen, scroll to the PlayStation Store Choose “Search” on the top sidebar Type in “Sling TV” Select “Download

Alternatively, you can download the app to your console remotely from the PlayStation Store website. Here’s how:

Go to the PlayStation Store on your web browser Sign in to your PlayStation Network account Search “Sling TV” in the top right search field Select “Sling TV” Choose “Add to Cart” Go to the “Cart” icon below the search field Click “Proceed to Checkout” then “Confirm Purchase” Press “Download List” Click “Download to Your PS4” from the list of available downloads

After downloading, the Sling TV app will be available on your console’s home screen. The Sling TV app will work on all releases of the PS4, including the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim.

Internet Speed Requirements for Sling TV

While Hulu only requires a 3Mbps internet connection speed to stream, Sling TV requires a broadband home internet connection of at least 5.0Mbps (and 25Mbps or higher is recommended). So, yes, it is a bit more of a data hog than the other streaming services available now, but if you’ve got a fast internet connection already, you should be good to go for Sling TV.

Sling TV Pricing Options

There are currently three different Sling TV packages for you to choose from – each of which has its pros and cons.

Sling Orange is $30 per month, and it gives you 33 channels including ESPN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, and more. It doesn’t give you FOX or NBC channels. You’re also limited to just one stream at a time.

Sling Blue is also $30 per month, and gives you 48 channels including FOX, NBC, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, FXX, and more. It doesn’t give you ESPN or Disney channels. With Sling Blue, you can stream up to three devices at a time.

Sling Orange + Blue is available for $45 per month and combines the two tiers, giving you all of the channels from both Orange and Blue. You can also stream up to four channels at a time.

There are also Add-ons available that allow you to tailor your price and viewing experience to your liking. You’re still not able to pick specific channels to view a la carte, but this is as close as you’ll get, as each of the add-on packs offers unique content.

Sports Extra will add NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, and the extraneous ESPN channels.

Comedy Extra will add MTV, Logo, TV Land, CMT, and more.

Kids Extra will add kid-targeted networks like Boomerang, Teen Nick, Disney Jr, Disney XD, and Nicktoons.

News Extra adds BBC World News, HLN, MSNBC and CNBC.

Lifestyle Extra adds Cooking Channel, Hallmark, DIY, FYI, and Lifetime Movies.

What Other Devices Can You Watch Sling TV On?

You can watch Sling TV on just about any device at this point, including iPad, Roku, Xbox One, Smart TVs, Android, iOS devices, and more.

