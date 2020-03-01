How to Watch Sounders vs Chicago Fire Online Without Cable

The reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders will kick off their season hosting the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Sounders vs Chicago Fire on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire Preview

Seattle will look to become the first team since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12 to win back-to-back championships, and the team has its work cut out early, with a few setbacks, including an injury to Gustav Svensson that will very likely leave him sidelined for his team’s debut. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said this week that the team is still trying to get everything together.

“It’s always something new, isn’t it?” Schmetzer said. “You’re always going to have ups and downs. We’re getting everybody healthy and we don’t have enough games to play, so that’s another challenge.”

Captain Nicolás Lodeiro will lead the Sounder attack, while Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, and Kelvin Leerdam should anchor the defense.

After issues with paperwork surrounding his visa, Seattle’s newly acquired centerback Yeimar Gómez Andrade has finally joined the Sounders, although he hasn’t gotten to log much practice time with his new club. “He’s gone through a long ordeal,” Schmetzer said of Andrade. “I’ll assess his physical condition and if he’s ready to go he’ll play.” The delay in the acquisition of his visa has kept Andrade from a smooth start, but the Sounders will be playing against a Chicago squad that has just undergone a major rebuild.

Under new head coach and former player Raphael Wicky, the Fire are going to be operating under a different philosophy this season.

“It’s not about being liked, or not upsetting anyone. It’s not about that,” Wicky said last week. “It’s about being professional. Perform every day and do our best. I believe you can only do that if you enjoy, if you feel good, if you have your internal motivation, and if you get a mirror in front of you,” Wicky said.

Alvaro Medran, Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda and Luka Stojanovic are all new faces on this Chicago Fire team. How they blend and contribute will be a huge factor early on this season.

The Fire will also be without 19-year-old Ignacio Aliseda, and like with issues faced by Andrade, new additions Boris Sekulić, Gastón Giménez, and Luka Stojanović are all waiting on their respective paperwork to clear before they will be allowed to play.

Both teams are 2-2-1 in their last five games against each other.

The projected lineup for the Sounders will be: Stefan Cleveland, Alex Roldan, Shane O’Neil, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou, Jordy Delem, Danny Leyva, Handwalla Bwana, Harry Shipp, Miguel Ibarra, and Justin Dhillon.

The projected lineup for the Fire will be: Kenneth Kronholm, Brandt Bronico, Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Born Stein, Mauricio Pineda, Michael Azira, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Djordje Mihailovic, Alvaro Medran, and Robert Beric.