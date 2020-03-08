How to Watch South Dakota vs North Dakota Basketball

The South Dakota Coyotes basketball team will meet the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD, on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MidcoSN

South Dakota vs North Dakota Preview

The Coyotes will look to go 3-0 against their rivals to the north — they bested the Fighting Hawks 82-68 in Grand Forks on Feb. 8, then last week topped them 77-67 at home in each side’s regular season finale.

That Feb. 29 victory snapped a three-game losing streak for South Dakota. Tyler Peterson led the Coyotes with 17 points, adding a trio of assists and a pair of steals. Fellow guard Triston Simpson added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and also notched 3 assists and 2 steals.

“We’ve lost our last three so we knew we would have to go out there and play hard and get the win and some good mojo going into Sioux Falls,” Simpson said, according to the Sioux City Journal. “It feels good to finally win that 20th game, now we’re heading to the Summit Tournament and you have to win three to get to the NCAA Tournament and that’s our goal.”

It was the final home game in the Coyotes careers of Simpson, Peterson, and fellow seniors Tyler Hagedorn, Cody Kelley, and Brandon Armstrong.

“This group has been together for a long time, I’ve been with them two years and it feels like I’ve been with them my whole career,” Kelley said, per the Sioux City Journal. “We’ve been looking forward to this game. It was a little sad at first because we knew it was our last game in this arena, but it’s always good to go out on top.”

The Coyotes improved to 20-11 on the season and 10-6 in Summit League play. North Dakota dropped to 13-17 overall and 7-9 in the conference.

“This just means we play North Dakota again,” South Dakota head coach Todd Lee said, per the Sioux City Journal. “Other than the tough start we played really well, winning seven in a row in league. That tournament is so wide open you never know what’s going to happen there.”

Fighting Hawks guard Marlon Stewart led all participants with 19 points, shooting 8-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from distance.

The senior’s averaging 18.9 points and 5.6 assists per contest, leading all Summit League players in both categories. On Thursday, he was named to the all-conference first team.

“Honestly, (leading the league in points and assists) doesn’t mean a lot to me knowing how much better we could have played this year and how much better I could have played for our guys,” Stewart said, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “Individually, it’s always something good to think about but I’m more of a team person. So, you know, I just hope we keep this thing going and keep winning now.”

