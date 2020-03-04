How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40 Episode 3 Online

The 40th season of Survivor is proving to be a lot of fun so far, and the Wednesday, March 4 episode, titled “I Like Revenge,” promises to be no different. It airs March 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and here’s how to watch if you don’t have cable.



Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 Preview

Survivor – I Like Revenge (Sneak Peek 1)

According to the press release for “I Like Revenge,” the veteran players are going to start targeting each other, which should be a lot of fun. Meanwhile, out on Edge of Extinction island, the four cast-offs start “breaking down when faced with a grueling opportunity.”

In the first sneak peek released by CBS, the Sele tribe feels bad about voting Ethan off, but Adam Klein in particular is reeling because he screwed up so badly last episode.

“Oh man, Tribal Council was tough,” Klein says in the video. “I thought Parvati was going home. But I revealed my alliance’s plan to Boston Rob and he betrayed me … I got left out of the vote by the people that I was supposed to be aligned with. I just did everything that you’re not supposed to do in Survivor and I had the hubris to think that I could get away with it … I was playing all sides and unfortunately, everybody knows it. And I’m lucky to be here. Now I feel like everything has changed, so I need to make an apology tour.”

His alliance-mates can’t believe he told Boston Rob what they were planning, while Parvati thanks Boston Rob for having her back.

Survivor – I Like Revenge (Sneak Peek 2)

Meanwhile, over on Dakal, the castaways still in the game are constantly reminded about what happens to them if they get voted out because they can see the Edge of Extinction island right from their camp.

Sophie Clarke compares it to going on a field trip in high school to a prison.

“It scared the crap out of us,” says Clarke. “I think looking at Edge of Extinction, it really scares me because i imagine people are miserable. It’s kind of like a daily reminder that the good tiems here are a facade.”

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

