How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 5 Online

It’s time to shake things up on Survivor: Winners at War. As host Jeff Probst revealed in the previews for this week, it’s time to switch the tribes around in “The Buddy System on Steroids,” which airs Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch online without a cable subscription.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Survivor Season 40, Episode 5 Preview

Survivor – The Buddy System on Steroids (Preview)

Survivor Season 40 Spotlight: Fire Tokens

On the latest episode of Survivor: Winners at War, the tribes are going to be switched around. Since there are 15 castaways left, they will most likely be split into three tribes of five members each. What makes this switcheroo even more fun than normal is that Michele Fitzgerald revealed during the previews for this week that she’s going to be on a tribe with her ex-boyfriend, who it turns out is Wendell Holland.

Ahead of Wednesday’s (March 11) episode, Michele took to Twitter to apologize to Wendell for the storm of social media attention that is undoubtedly coming his way after this episode airs.

In addition to that surprising news, the episode also promises, “Tribes drop their buffs and switch things up in the game. Also, the tension on one tribe opens up an opportunity for new alliances.”

Survivor – The Buddy System on Steroids (Sneak Peek)

In a preview video, the tribes come together for the switcheroo and Boston Rob Mariano is visibly dismayed to see that Tyson Apostol was just voted out. He also doesn’t like the tribe switch-up.

“This is the part of the game that I really don’t like too much. The first time that this happened to me was back in Survivor Marquesas. I had complete control of my tribe and they did a tribe swap. The next thing you know, I’m on the bottom and that was the end. Hopefully, this time the cards fall in my favor,” says Rob.

CBS has also released a video that takes viewers behind the scenes of how fire tokens are being used in the game. This currency is especially important to the castaways that have been exiled to Edge of Extinction island because the fire tokens will give them an advantage in getting back into the game. But the regular players also need fire tokens to be able to purchase advantages for themselves.

The regular players’ fire token count right now is Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Jeremy Collins, Yul Kwon, Tony Vlachos, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Sophie Clarke, Michele, and Wendell have one fire token each. Denise Stapley, Parvati Shallow, Nick Wilson, and Boston Rob each have two fire tokens. Sandra Diaz-Twine and Sarah Lacina do not have any fire tokens.

Out on Edge of Extinction, Natalie has three fire tokens, while Tyson, Amber Brkich Mariano, Danni Boatwright, and Ethan Zohn each have zero.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

