How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 6 Online

Edge of Extinction is bound to be quite the hoppin' place now that the Survivor: Winners at War castaways have voted Boston Rob Mariano out. Plus, it's a double elimination on Wednesday's episode, "Quick on the Draw," airing March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Survivor Season 40, Episode 6 Preview

Survivor Season 40, Episode 6 Preview

The episode description for this week teases, “The immunity challenge weighs heavily on castaways when two tribes are sent to tribal council. Also, one castaway on Edge of Extinction is acting sneaky.”

Based on the preview video, the immunity challenge does not look easy — scaling a wall in the water is hard even for the most athletic castaways. It also looks like they are hauling heavy bags, which isn’t going to make it any easier.

Meanwhile, any guesses as to who is being sneaky on Edge of Extinction island? Based on the preview clip, it’s Tyson Apostol. He finds a log with a note on it that reads, “There is something hidden on the Edge. The more stones you turn, the most chances for success. Then again, sometimes you’re just in the right place at the right time.”

The immunity challenge weighs heavily on castaways when two tribes are sent to tribal council. Also, one castaway on Edge of Extinction is acting sneaky, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

So naturally, everyone goes to start flipping over rocks in the hopes of finding something they can sell to the castaways still in the game in exchange for a fire token. Tyson doesn’t have a fire token at this point, plus he doesn’t want Boston Rob to find a fire token first.

Finally, in the third preview, everyone is quite surprised to see Boston Rob voted out. As host Jeff Probst says, “That’s the biggest reaction yet” to an elimination.

The castaways left in the game are Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Denise Stapley, Jeremy Collins, Kim Spradlin-Wolf, Michele Fitzgerald, Nick Wilson, Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke, Tony Vlachos, Wendell Holland, and Yul Kwon.

The fire token count stands thusly: Parvati has the most with four, followed by Nick and Denise with two apiece.

Adam, Ben, Jeremy, Yul, Tony, Kim, Sophie, Michele, and Wendell have one each. Sandra and Sarah do not have any.

Out on Edge of Extinction, Natalie Anderson has three fire tokens, while Tyson, Boston Rob, Amber Brkich Mariano, Danni Boatwright, and Ethan Zohn each have zero.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

