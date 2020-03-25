How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 7 Online

Two of Survivor’s greats, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, have now been sent to Edge of Extinction. So who will emerge as a frontrunner on “Winners at War” as they approach the merge? The Wednesday, March 25 episode is titled “We’re in the Majors” and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Survivor live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch Survivor live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Survivor live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Survivor on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Survivor live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 7 Preview

Survivor – We're in the Majors (Preview)Some winners sprint their way to an opportunity to gain an edge over the other castaways. Also, one tribe employs a different strategy in a rigorous immunity challenge, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2020-03-20T17:00:12.000Z

Season 40, episode 7 is titled “We’re in the Majors” and the description teases, “Some winners sprint their way to an opportunity to gain an edge over the other castaways. Also, one tribe employs a different strategy in a rigorous immunity challenge.”

The first part of that description seems to be talking about Edge of Extinction. Wonder what the opportunity is? Hopefully, it’s not as taxing as the log-carrying challenge that almost knocked Ethan Zohn out of the game.

Meanwhile, the second part is very intriguing. Does one of the tribes throw the immunity challenge in order to vote someone off? Or do they just not try as hard as they can because finishing in second place still keeps them safe? Hmmm.

In the preview clips CBS has released, it looks like exes Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzgerald might be setting aside their differences to work together, while Denise Stapley, who just pulled off a great move in last week’s episode, can be seen conspiring with Kim Spradlin-Wolfe.

Survivor – We're in the Majors (Sneak Peek 2)Some winners sprint their way to an opportunity to gain an edge over the other castaways. Also, one tribe employs a different strategy in a rigorous immunity challenge, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2020-03-23T18:00:12.000Z

In a clip of the immunity challenge, the show is not messing around this week. This challenge might be the hardest one yet. The tribes have to carry a large saucer underneath a water tower, fill it up with water, navigate an obstacle course, and then empty what’s left into the well. They have to fill up the well in order to get their puzzle pieces for the last portion of the challenge. Wow. That’s pretty brutal. It looks incredibly taxing and you know these people are running on absolute fumes.

Interestingly, the clip makes me wonder if the “different strategy” is to go so slowly that you only have to make one or two trips instead of trying to go fast and having to make more trips?

Finally, in the third preview clip, over at Dakal, Tony Vlachos is running sprints on the beach. That seems like a good way to conserve energy. Tony is also a little nervous because he lost his ally Sandra at the last Tribal Council, but he does appreciate that Denise did his dirty work by taking out Sandra.

If you need a fire token update, the current standings are as follows: on Edge of Extinction, Natalie Anderson has three. Danni Boatwright, Amber Brkich Mariano, and Ethan Zohn each have one. Boston Rob, Sandra, Parvati Shallow, and Tyson Apostol don’t have any.

Back in the game, Michele has the most with five because she just got Parvati’s tokens. Nick Wilson, Yul Kwon, and Denise have two apiece. Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Jeremy Collins, Sophie Clarke, Tony, Kim, and Wendell have one each. Sarah Lacina doesn’t have any.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jonathan Penner Reveals Wife Stacy’s ALS Diagnosis