How to Watch ‘Tacoma FD’ Season 2 Premiere Online Without Cable

In March 2019, truTV debuted a comedy called Tacoma FD about a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington that highlights the less glamourous side of fighting fires since it takes place in a city that gets a lot of rain. Season two premieres Thursday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV and here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TruTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

TruTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TruTV. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with TruTV if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include TruTV. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

TruTV is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Tacoma FD Season 2 Preview

Tacoma FD: Season 2 Trailer | New Season Starts March 26 | truTVJust when you thought it was safe to go back in the fire. #TacomaFD Season 2 premieres March 26!

When we last saw our intrepid Tacoma firefighters, they were celebrating the anniversary of Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) bursting a testicle while saving Captain Eddie Penisi’s (Steve Lemme) life on Super Bowl Sunday, when their celebration was interrupted by a fire at a local marijuana dispensary. Season two returns with all of those same antics and more.

The descriptions of the first two episodes tease, “Eddie prepares to become a dad, [while] the rest of the Tacoma FD crew’s wagering is out of control, forcing Terry to ban all gambling from the firehouse. As a result, the crew finds creative ways to bet behind Chief’s back, causing Lucy (Hassie Harrison) to fall into a hole of debt she can’t climb out from!”

In episode two, “a perverted arsonist strikes Tacoma [and] the TPD and the TFD must put aside their long-standing rivalries to solve the case. To everyone’s surprise, the two crews discover they are not as different from each other as they think, but how long can the lovefest last?”

Season two will also find the squad “fighting fires in a haunted house,” “trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball,” and “creating fire safety videos with the buffest group of firefighters in Tacoma.”

Tacoma FD – Do I Make Myself Clear? (Clip) | truTVThe firefighters make bets on everything, including how many times the chief says his catchphrase.

The first season became the No. 3 new cable comedy of 2019 and earned itself an extra three episodes for the second season, jumping from 10 in season one to 13 in season two.

In an interview last spring, Heffernan told the Tacoma News Tribune that when he and Lemme performed stand-up in the real Tacoma, a ton of local firefighters came out to the show.

“There was a lot of Tacoma Fire Department at those shows,” Heffernan said. “It was amazing. We sold out the two shows there. It was probably 60 percent firefighters, cops, first responders. They were looking to have a good time on a Monday night.”

Lemme added, “All the firefighters we have met have welcomed us into the fold. It’s been really cool to get to know them.”

Tacoma FD airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV.

