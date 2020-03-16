‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18, Episode 5 Online

The final blind audition episode of The Voice airs Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, which means after this week, the teams will be set and the Battle Round will begin next week. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Voice Season 18, Episode 5 Preview

Alt Rock Singer Micah Iverson Performs Kodaline's "All I Want" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020Micah Iverson sings Kodaline's "All I Want" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #VoiceBlindAuditions #TheVoice2020 #NBC #MicahIverson #Kodaline #AllIWant #Music #SneakPeek #BlakeShelton #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson #NickJonas NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season. Nick Jonas, the multi-platinum Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist, actor, songwriter and member of the preeminent group the Jonas Brothers, joins acclaimed coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 18. Carson Daly returns as host. Alt Rock Singer Micah Iverson Performs Kodaline's "All I Want" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020 https://youtu.be/bMB69B1oFw4 The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2020-03-13T13:00:25.000Z

Four audition episodes have so far yielded eight team members apiece for coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton. John Legend has seven, so there will be a lot of additions in the final blind audition episode. The only name who has been revealed in advance is Micah Iverson, who auditions with Kodaline’s “All I Want.” In the preview video, he earns three chair turns — everybody but Legend — but you’ll have to tune into find out which team he chooses.

The teams so far are as follows:

Team Kelly: Tayler Green, Megan Danielle, Chelle, Sara Collins, Samantha Howell, Anaya Cheyenne, Mandi Thomas, and Jules.

Team Nick: Tate Brusa, Joanna Serenko, Arei Moon, Allegra Miles, Samuel Wilco, Jacob Miller, Roderick Chambers, and Michael Williams.

Team Legend: Nelson Cade III, Darious Lyles, Zach Day, CammWess, Thunderstorm Artis, Zan Fiskum, and Mike Jerel.

Team Blake: Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins, Toneisha Harris, Joei Fulco, Jamal Corrie, Jon Mullins, and Jacob Daniel Murphy.

When the Battle Round starts, the advisors for each team are Dua Lipa for Team Kelly, Joe and Kevin Jonas for Team Nick, Ella Mai for Team Legend, and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake. In the battles, the coaches each have one steal to use on an artist who is otherwise going to be eliminated and one save to use on one of their own team members but only after no other coach steals said artist.

New for this season is the Four-Way Knockout competition, where the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will compete in a four-way knockout, with the winner getting to join the live shows.

There are only going to be three weeks of live shows this year; they will start on Monday, May 4.

The Voice airs Mondays and eventually Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Adam Levine’s Wins on ‘The Voice’ Over the Years