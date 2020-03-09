‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18 Episode 4 Online

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. Unfortunately, fans will only have one episode to look forward to this week, as a new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday, March 10. Blind auditions are still in full swing for The Voice, as each of the four judges’ teams continue to fill up with hopeful contestants vying for a record deal and a cash prize of $100,000.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

There is Only One Episode of The Voice This Week as Blind Auditions Continue

The Voice Season 18: First Look – Nick Jonas Makes His Coaching Debut

NBC's The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season. Nick Jonas, the multi-platinum Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist, actor, songwriter and member of the preeminent group the Jonas Brothers, joins acclaimed coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 18. Carson Daly returns as host.

The description for Episode 4 reads, “The ‘Blind Auditions’ continue as superstar coaches all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon. The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named The Voice.”

There will not be a new episode of The Voice tomorrow, March 10; the next new episode will air Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. EST with another night of blind auditions, as the judges continue filling their rosters with new musicians. According to the NBC schedule, there will only be one episode airing next week as well, as Ellen’s Game of Games airs again on Tuesday during the usual Voice time slot.

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of The Voice on NBC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

