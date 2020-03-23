‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18 Episode 6 Online

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The description for Episode 6, titled “The Battles Premiere,” reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Each of the Judges Have 10 Contestants Vying for a Record Deal & a Cash Prize of $100,000

Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team Legend and Team Nick each have 10 contestants following the first five Blind Auditions episodes. Check out each of the teams below ahead of tonight’s “Battle Rounds” premiere:

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Joie Fulco, 22

Jamal Corrie, 26

Jacob Daniel Murphy, 27

Jon Mullins, 32

Cam Spinks, 29

Kailey Abel, 19

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Jacob Miller, 29

Michael Williams, 18

Roderick Chambers, 38

Anders Drerup, 36

Kevin Farris, 33

Team Legend:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25

CammWess, 21

Thunderstorm Artis, 23

Zan Fiskum, 22

Mike Jerel, 31

Brittney Allen, 28,

Mandi Castillo, 23

Cedrice, 28

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green, 27

Megan Danielle, 17

Chelle, 18

Sarah Collins, 18

Samantha Howell, 19

Anaya Cheyenne, 16

Jules, 15

Mandi Thomas, 33

Micah Iverson, 25

Gigi Hess, 22

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

