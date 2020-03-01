Timbers vs Minnesota United Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Portland Timbers will kick their season off at Providence Park when they host Minnesota United Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Timbers vs Minnesota United on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Timbers vs Minnesota United live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Timbers vs Minnesota United on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Timbers vs Minnesota United on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Timbers vs Minnesota United on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United Preview

Both teams met just last week in a practice game that didn’t feature many starters. Minnesota won the that game 4-2, but the players in this Sunday’s matchup will most certainly be different.

Last season, Portland finished the season a game above .500, closing the year out with a 14-13-7 mark. They would like to improve upon that record this season, of course, and they will likely look to Sebastian Blanco, stellar attacking midfielder Diego Valeri, and newly acquired forward Felipe Mora for a spark early. Diego Chará and his younger brother Yimmi will also take the field as teammates after Portland signed Yimmi last year, and Dario Zuparic and Larrys Mabiala should be key contributors on defense.

The Timbers will likely be without one of their new acquisitions in Polish forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who has been dealing with a knee injury and will likely miss this game. Portland signed the 24-year-old Niezgoda to a $750,000 + contract earlier this year, and the team is hoping the star from Poland will be their permanent solution at forward.

As for Minnesota United, the team finished with a 15-11-8 overall record, making the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Hopes are high for the Loons this season.

Striker Luis Amarilla is new to this Minnesota team, and he scored in the practice game last week, so how his affect on this game should be interesting. Also new to the fray: keeper Tyler Miller, who will be taking the place of Vito Mannone, who was Goalkeeper of the Year last year. Miller, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Expansion Draft, will be a key player, and how well he fills in for Mannone will be huge.

Much of the same core of players will be back again for Minnesota United this year. Ike Opara and Osvaldo Alonso should return, as should Ethan Finlay, Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, and Kevin Molino.

Both the Timbers and Minnesota United scored a total of 53 goals last year, but Minnesota played better defensively, allowing 45 goals, while the Timbers gave up 51 goals on the season.