UFC 248 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Jose Quinonez will headline the preliminary card of UFC 248, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

UFC 248 Prelims Preview

O’Malley (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) last fought two years ago, when he bested Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision at UFC 222.

Since then, he’s been suspended twice for testing positive for ostarine, though Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance, recently said he’s “confident” O’Malley’s positive tests stemmed from “a contaminant issue” rather than intentional use, according to Yahoo Sports.

“I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been and better than I’ve ever been,” O’Malley said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The two years have been really a blessing.”

Before O’Malley’s first suspension, he and Quinonez (8-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) were slated to meet at UFC 229 in October 2018.

“I feel like I’m going to come out and be faster than he expects,” O’Malley said Thursday, according to MMA Junkie. “He can watch my videos and go, ‘OK, he’s pretty quick.’ But I don’t think you understand how fast I am until I’m in front of you and I hit you with something you literally didn’t see. That’s scary. If someone hits you with something and you don’t know what they hit you with or how they hit you, that’s a scary person to be in front of.”

Since his dashed bout with O’Malley, Quinonez has split a pair of UFC fights, succumbing to Nathaniel Wood’s second-round rear-naked choke a year ago before bouncing back with a decision victory over Carlos Huachin in September.

“He’s flashy and likes to show off, and that speaks about his personality,” Quinonez said Thursday, per MMA Junkie. “He likes to talk and have people look at him, even though he hasn’t done much in the UFC. But the good thing is that everyone gets tested in the octagon, and his quality will be shown in the cage, not outside of it. Everything he does won’t count inside the octagon, so I’m blessed to be fighting him in Las Vegas.”

UFC 248 Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (champion) vs Yoel Romero

Women’s strawweight: Zhang Weili (champion) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin

UFC 248 Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs Jose Quinonez

Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn

UFC 248 Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti