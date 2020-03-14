How to Watch UFC Brasilia: Lee vs Oliveira Online Without Cable

Kevin Lee (18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) will take on Charles Oliveira (28-8 MMA, 16-8 UFC) in the main event at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil.

Lee vs Oliveira Preview

Both fighters will face off in the main event on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 170 card. Lee failed to make weight this week, so there’s still a large question mark looming over this fight. The UFC is the lone professional sports league still in action amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, but the action will take place without any fans in attendance.

Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee’s last fight was a KO win over Gregor Gillespie back in early November. The American has three KO’s and eight submission wins, and at 27 years of age, is the younger of the two fighters. He also has a bit of a history of inciting Brazilian crowds.

In his one appearance fighting in Brazil, Lee gave the crowd an obscene finger gesture at his weigh-in before beating hometown hero beat Francisco Trinaldo with a rear-naked chokehold in the octagon. Oliveira credited his opponent’s abilities, while also taking a few verbal jabs prior to their matchup this Saturday.

“I think Kevin Lee is an excellent fighter who fights well on the feet, has evolved in that area,” Oliveira said earlier this week. “But his strongest weapon is wrestling, not jiu-jitsu. He puts so much pressure that people end up breaking, giving their backs, so he goes there and do what he does best, which is submit. I think I’ll be able to show how much I’ve evolved on the feet in this fight. I can show him that. We’ll make sure he gets lost on the feet and I score a great victory.”

Oliveira also noted that Lee’s previous antics in Brazil weren’t appreciated.

“We want to shut this guy up and defend our country, defend Brazil,” Oliveira said. “The only thing Kevin Lee does better than me is talk.”

For his part, Lee thinks he is up to the task when it comes to facing Oliveira. “I expect a great fight. Charles Oliveira has the record for submissions in UFC history and his last two wins were by knockout,” Lee said about his opponent this week.

“He is very thorough and will try to put on a show for his people. It will be a great fight. I have faced many black belts in jiu-jitsu, and Charles is the most decorated of them. I am very excited to test myself against him. He’s the most effective finisher in the UFC, so if I beat him on the ground, it’ll really show that I’m the best.”

In his most recent fight, Oliveira scored a KO win over Jared Gordon on November 16. The Brazilian fighter has 8 KO’s and 18 submissions so far and will be looking to add one more here.