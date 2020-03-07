How to Watch Rhode Island vs UMass Online Without Cable

Rhode Island goes for the season sweep of UMass as the Atlantic 10 rivals meet up to wrap up the regular season on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center.

Rhode Island vs UMass Preview

In the first matchup between Rhode Island and UMass, the Rams pulled out a 73-67 victory on their home court thanks to a hefty advantage at the charity stripe. URI shot 24 free throws to just seven for the Minutemen.

But UMass will be eager to perform on their home floor and close out a strong finish to the season. The Minutemen are 7-4 in their last 11 games and have won five of six on their home turf.

“This is a rivalry game,” UMass coach Matt McCall told the Daily Collegian. “It’s like Florida and Florida State, Yankees and Red Sox, it’s pride and it’s safe to say that they have owned this rivalry over the last five to six years, whatever it is they’ve won a lot and we have won very few. There is pride on the line, and if you can’t get up for a game like that on Senior Day then I don’t know if you are a true competitor. This is a lot at stake. Sure, our seed is set, but the only thing that does for us right now is let us know what time we are leaving next week. This is pride and we got to go out and compete at a high level.”

With a win, the Rams can clinch the No. 3 seed in the tournament, but will have to shake off consecutive losses to both Saint Louis and Dayton.

“We’ve got to go out there and perform on Saturday against a hot UMass team at this point,” URI coach David Cox said. “They gave us trouble here. They obviously have the best freshman in the conference on their team.”

That UMass freshman that has Cox concerned is Tre Mitchell, who leads the Minutemen with 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He went for 30 last time UMass and URI met up.

“The message in there was we’ve got to make a decision tonight whether we’re going to continue to fight — which we’ve done all year — or fold,” Cox said. “I don’t expect them to fold.”

Despite the late-season slump by URI, there’s no thought of underestimating URI by UMass, knowing the tough competition they faced in their last two

“They obviously are coming off of two difficult games at home against St. Louis and Dayton,” said McCall. “They’ve probably prepared for this game and they are playing for a lot.”