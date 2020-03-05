USA vs England SheBelieves Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team will play host to England on Thursday night in Orlando, Fla. as the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup gets underway.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

USA vs England Preview

The fifth annual SheBelieves Cup, Presented by Visa kicks off on Thursday with a doubleheader featuring four of the top 13 women’s soccer teams in the world.

Tenth-ranked Japan takes on No. 13 Spain in the first game at 4:15 p.m. ET, which will be followed by the nightcap featuring the No. 1-ranked U.S. Women’s National Team facing No. 6 England at 7 p.m. ET. Both games will be held at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The U.S. comes into Tuesday’s game riding a 28-game unbeaten streak, which includes their recent dominating run through the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. The Americans outscored their opponents 25-0 en route to winning the tournament and qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The #SheBelieves campaign was inspired by the U.S. Women’s National Team and began during the lead-up to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The movement spreads the campaign’s message of empowerment and believing in oneself. The SheBelieves Cup became the showcase event for the campaign, beginning with its first edition in 2016.

Each team will play three games in the tournament, facing each team once. The team with the highest total amount of points (three for a win, one for a draw) will take home the title.

England and the U.S. drew 2-2 in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. The English team won the tournament with a record of 2-0-1, finishing with seven total points. The U.S. went 1-0-1 and came in second with five points.

The USWNT is unbeaten in its last 12 games against European teams. The last European nation to defeat the U.S. women’s team was France in January of 2019.

On their way to winning the Olympic qualifying tournament, the U.S. won all five of their matches, including a 3-0 win over Canada in the final. Lindsey Horan led the way for the U.S. during the tournament with a team-high six goals, followed by Christen Press who scored five and Samantha Mewis who netted four.

The U.S. will take on Spain on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. and then wrap-up play in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with a match against Japan on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.