How to Watch ‘Vice’ Season 7 Online Without Cable

The Emmy Award-winning documentary news program Vice is returning Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but it has moved from HBO to Showtime for its seventh season.

‘Vice’ Season 7 Preview

VICE on SHOWTIME | Official Trailer | Sunday, March 29 at 8 PMThe Emmy®-winning documentary series comes to SHOWTIME, delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and beyond, and tackling untold and complex geopolitical stories from all corners of the globe.

Vice is a documentary news program created by journalist Shane Smith and produced in conjunction with political commentator Bill Maher and CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria. Its first six seasons aired from 2013 to 2018 on HBO and earned the Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2014 for its second season, but Vice was canceled in February 2019.

In September 2019, Showtime decided to pick up the series for a seventh season, saying in a press release that Vice “has delivered crucial in-depth journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, including civil uprisings in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and beyond, and has provided perspective on some of the world’s most pressing issues, from LGBTQ rights and the climate crisis to immigration and gun control.” Maher is no longer an executive producer now that the show has moved to Showtime.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., announced the March 29 premiere date and a panel of the producers and correspondents said they are “incredibly excited” to have gotten a pickup at Showtime and the new season will “tell stories all around the world.”

Keepers of the Caliphate | VICE on SHOISIS may no longer have a stronghold, but its ideology perseveres in the tens of thousands of women and children who once lived under The Islamic State and are now held at Camp al-Hol. As the situation at the camp spirals out of control, brigades of radicalized ISIS women have started to regroup. VICE correspondent Hind Hassan explores the resurgence of ISIS with rare access to al-Hol camp, as Kurdish security personnel try and contain the growing threat.

“The truth is that we go anywhere,” said executive producer and showrunner Subrata De. “We will tell stories all around the world. I mean, in terms of prioritization, the world is kind of a crazy place right now. So, obviously, we do a lot of conflict and post-conflict reporting. Seb has spent a lot of time in Syria. Isobel has spent a lot of time in China and reporting on the oppression of ethnic minorities. Paola has also done the same. She’s on her way to Nigeria. We lean into international reporting.”

Correspondent Seb Walker added, “We go to places that a lot of other people don’t. We spend more time there. The types of feedback and response that we get from our viewers is they want to see more of that, and we are going to continue to build on the coverage that we’ve done so far and take it to a new level with this show. This is a really exciting opportunity for us to go deeper into that, do more investigative work with a longer format.”

The team also talked about the risks involved in the kind of reporting they do, especially if they are going undercover. De says they run a “rigorous risk assessment for every assignment that [they] do.”

How Iceland Could Hold The Key To Understanding CoronavirusBack in 2013, a little-known genetics company in Iceland made international headlines when it developed the Islendiga-App (App of Icelanders"), an app that would alert users if they were related to one another. The idea was to prevent accidental incest on the tiny Icelandic dating scene. Just don't ask Dr. Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE Genetics, about it. "It's a little bit of a joke. Nobody uses it, but the international press likes to write about it. That's all." And perhaps that's fair. Stefánsson says the genetic information deCODE has collected on the people of Iceland has contributed to our understanding of schizophrenia, cancer and autism, just to name a few. And now the company has turned its attention to COVID-19. Using its unique repository of information about the genetic makeup of the Icelandic population, deCODE is planning to screen 15,000 asymptomatic people to learn about the virus.

“I’m not going to lie. There is a massive risk that comes with reporting from some of these regions,” said correspondent Isobel Yeung. “Like, last year I slept with a hidden camera in my bed whilst I was in China. And getting caught with that is being charged with espionage, which is extremely unpleasant. The year before, I got evacuated from Yemen twice because of various threats of kidnapping.

“You know, there’s an inherent risk with going to some of these places. But, yeah, we have the security protocols in place which are able to mitigate those risks to a point. And the rest of that risk is on you and what you’re comfortable with.”

Vice season seven premieres Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

