How to Watch ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ Online Without Cable

The latest reality show from WEtv is called Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka and it stars iconic hip-hop sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera as they navigate the challenges of married life. It premieres Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka Preview

Waka and Tammy are rocked by the challenges of married life; money, sex, family and fame. Tammy tries to juggle the pressure of having it all, but outside forces come crashing down upon her. Meanwhile, Waka is torn and questioning his marriage. Hip Hop's iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera have been through it all. They have each survived childhoods shook by murder, violence and drugs… only to find each other, fall in love, and begin building a successful life together. From home renovations, juggling Tammy's bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws..navigating marriage has become their biggest hurdle yet. Waka and Tammy have swapped roles and the power struggle is real!

Fresh off their emotional roller coaster during Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, are starring on a new reality show that will focus on them navigating their married life. The couple wed in May 2014 and quickly found out that marriage takes work, hence the appearance on Marriage Boot Camp.

Now, eight months after their vow renewal ceremony in Mexico, they’re ready to move forward together as they deal with raising their teenage daughter, Charlie, clash with meddling in-laws, remodel their new Atlanta-area home, and try to get Tammy’s burgeoning music career off the ground.

The show’s description teases, “Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera have been through it all. They have each survived childhoods shook by murder, violence, and drugs… only to find each other, fall in love, and begin building a successful life together. Eight months after renewing their vows in their dream wedding, the fire has started to flame out and Waka and Tammy are divided more than ever. From home renovations, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws… navigating marriage has become their biggest hurdle yet.”

Hip Hop's iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera have been through it all. They have each survived childhoods shook by murder, violence and drugs… only to find each other, fall in love, and begin building a successful life together. From home renovations, juggling Tammy's bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws..navigating marriage has become their biggest hurdle yet. Waka and Tammy have swapped roles and the power struggle is real!

In the first episode, titled “Marriage is Chaos,” Waka and Tammy have swapped roles and are now in a bit of a power struggle as Waka tries to figure out how he fits into Tammy’s blossoming music career. As she works on her debut album alongside a legendary producer, battle lines are drawn as she starts to go over budget.

Meanwhile, their home life is turned upside down by a scandal when Tammy gets sued for $1 million by D&A Designs. What happened was that Rivera first sues them for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud, alleging that D&A Designs took her $52,000 deposit but never did any work on their home, according to Bossip. The design company then countersued Rivera for defamation and libel, alleging that her negative social media posts about the company cost them $1 million in business.

To top it all off, teenage Charlie plays her parents against each other, which results in some tense situations because their parenting styles are very different. And finally, Waka’s mom Debra Antney is pressuring them for a grandchild; apparently, Charlie is not enough for her because she’s not Waka’s biological child.

“As Tammy tries to manage the pressure, Waka spirals into a dark place and loses a sense of himself,” reads the official site. “Waka is finally pushed over the edge and the power couple comes to a crossroad. In the end, will they get through it all and can their marriage be saved?”

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

