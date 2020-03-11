How to Watch UW vs Arizona Online Without Cable

The Arizona Wildcats basketball team will meet the Washington Huskies in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m PT and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch UW vs Arizona live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

UW vs Arizona Preview

The Huskies and the Wildcats met on Saturday in each squad’s regular season finale. Washington prevailed 69-63 on the road to improve to 5-13 in Pac-12 play — the conference’s worst mark — and 15-16 overall.

It was the Huskies’ third victory in four games after a nine-game losing streak, and their second straight single-digit triumph.

“The last two games we’ve made big plays down the stretch,” Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said, according to The Associated Press. “I thought our defense was the best defense I’ve seen in a long time. We were taking away angles. We’re making our foul shots. That’s how you close out games. Before in the close games we weren’t doing those things.”

The Huskies held Arizona to 35.1% shooting from the field and helped them to 18 turnovers. As a team, Washington notched 11 steals and 5 blocks.

Washington forward Jaden McDaniels came off the bench to score 20 points and record 3 blocks, both game highs.

“A game like today is what makes March Madness so great, because anything can happen,” Hopkins said, per AP.

Washington led 38-23 at the midway break. The Wildcats managed to cut the deficit to four twice in the second half.

“We knew that we were in for a fight and, and we were,” Arizona head coach Sean Miller said, per AP. “Our performance tonight was poor. We weren’t ready to play. We didn’t run as fast jump as high, struggled to get back defensively.”

The Wildcats fell to 20-11 on the year and 10-8 in the Pac-12, good for the conference tournament’s fifth seed.

Guard Dylan Smith led Arizona with 19 points, shooting 6-of-10 from deep and snagging 5 rebounds. All of his points came after he suffered a broken nose in the first half, courtesy of an elbow from Washington center Isaiah Stewart.

“What a testament to him to play and make six 3s,” Miller said, according to the Arizona Daily Star. “I’m really proud of him.

“Dylan’s had his ups and downs but no one will ever question his effort level. He’s a guy who really tries hard.”

Smith, a senior, was playing in his last home game in a Wildcats uniform.

“These days, if you get hit in the eyebrow, you could be out for two to four weeks,” Miller said, per the Arizona Daily Star. “You know, the kid broke his nose. Just got his nose smashed. He played, and in the second half, he’s the reason we stayed in the game. He’s the reason we had a chance.”

The sides also met on Jan. 31, when the Wildcats pulled out a 75-72 victory in Seattle.

