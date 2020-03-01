Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 2 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 2 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The description for Episode 2, titled “Great Expectations,” reads, “Darcey decodes mixed messages from Tom. Ed packs gifts for his queen. Yolanda has a confusing conversation with Williams. Geoffrey begins his journey to Russia. Avery seeks her parents approval, and Lisa’s friends are concerned for her safety.”

Tonight’s Episode Features Darcey & Tom’s Return to the Series

Darcey and Tom share the next chapter of their journey…TOMORROW at 8/7c! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/D0wncvRQdi — TLC Network (@TLC) March 1, 2020

Tonight’s episode features Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks’ return to the franchise, as their love story continues to play out for viewers. The last we saw of Tom and Darcey, their relationship was left on rocky, uncertain terms, and this season fans will get a chance to see their relationship play out following Darcey’s tumultuous trip to England.

The clip above shows Darcey explaining the issues the two have faced with their long distance relationship. “I know long distance isn’t easy, but I just don’t understand what I’m doing wrong,” she tells the cameras. “Maybe I’m just being too needy.” She tearfully adds that it was her birthday last week and he never called, so viewers can expect another dramatic, confusing storyline with the reality stars.

Season 4 features seven new couples aside from Darcey and Tom, including Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman, Stephanie and Erika, and David and Lana. Stephanie, Erika, David and Lana haven’t been introduced yet, but promos promise an introduction over the next few episodes.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

