Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 3 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 3 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The description for Episode 3, titled “Risky Business,” reads, “Stephanie makes a life-changing decision. Lisa meets her Nigerian fiancé. Ed worries Rose won’t feel a connection. Darcey makes a shocking discovery. Geoffrey’s first day in Russia is off to a bumpy start. Yolanda has concerns about Williams’ social media.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TLC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TLC. It costs $20 for the first month and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fans Will Get to Meet Stephanie & Erika During Tonight’s Episode

New couple alert! Meet Stephanie and Erika tomorrow on #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days. pic.twitter.com/kZPbZgcGDj — TLC Network (@TLC) March 7, 2020

Fans will get a chance to meet Stephanie and Erika, the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple, during tonight’s episode of Before the 90 Days. Stephanie and Erika connected online and quickly hit it off; what started as a strong friendship quickly blossomed into a genuine, romantic relationship, so Stephanie is planning on flying to Australia to meet her long-distance beau in person. However, the reality star still hasn’t figured out a way to come out as bisexual to her parents, which will likely play a big part in her storyline this season.

“I really want to tell my family the truth about Erika,” Stephanie can be heard telling the cameras, although it’s clear she is still struggling to come out to her mom. When her brother asks why she’s going to Australia, she just answers that she’s going to “meet up with a friend,” and her mother questions why she’s risking her health to fly across the world for a “friend.” Stephanie adds that her mother’s opinion “means a lot to [her],” so we expect it’s going to be difficult for Stephanie to admit that she’s bisexual.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

