How to Watch Big 12 Wrestling Championship 2020

The 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, on Saturday and Sunday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The tournament won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch every mat and every round — including the finals on Sunday — of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship live on ESPN+:

Big 12 Wrestling on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the Big 12 Wrestling Championship live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship Preview

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have won seven straight Big 12 wrestling titles, the longest streak in conference history.

Last year, they claimed six individual titles en route to 158 points, beating out the Iowa State Cyclones (114.5 points), the Northern Iowa Panthers (82 points), the Oklahoma Sooners (78 points), and the Fresno State Bulldogs (59.5 points).

The Cowboys enter the 2020 conference championship with three No. 1 seeds: Nick Piccininni (125 pounds), Boo Lewallen (149 pounds), and Travis Wittlake (165 pounds).

The Panthers have two top seeds, Bryce Steiert (174 pounds) and Taylor Lujan (184 pounds), and no other squad has more than one.

“There’s going to be a push from (Northern Iowa), they’ve got a good enough team to win,” Cowboys head coach John Smith said, according to the Stillwater News Press. “I think Iowa State also has a good enough team to win. I think North Dakota (State) appears to have had a really good season, too.

“So for us, I think we’re in position. But if we lose in the championship bracket, you’ve got to be wrestling for third and fourth — that’s where your points come from if you’re not making the finals.”

Six other Cowboys are seeded: Reece Witcraft (No. 6 at 133 pounds), Dusty Hone (No. 4 at 141 pounds), Wyatt Sheets (No. 3 at 157 pounds), Joe Smith (No. 5 at 174 pounds), Anthony Montalvo (No. 2 at 184 pounds), and Dakota Geer (No. 5 at 197 pounds).

The Cowboys’ trio of top seeds are undefeated against conferences foes this season. Piccininni is seeking his fourth consecutive individual conference title; Lewallen won a conference championship at 149 pounds in 2018 before an injury kept him from participating in the event last year; Wittlake, a redshirt freshman, is participating in his first conference championship.

Wittlake hasn’t wrestled the North Dakota State Bison’s Andrew Fogarty, the No. 2 seed at 165 pounds, who also hasn’t fallen to a Big 12 opponent this season.

“I’ve been a one seed many times in my life so I’m not worried about it,” Wittlake said, per the Stillwater News Press. “I’ve just got to take it like another tournament — go in, be prepared, execute, find my offense and score points.”

In their last dual, Oklahoma State stepped outside the conference and visited the top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 34-6.

The Cowboys managed just two victories, from Sheets and Montalvo. Wittlake, ranked No. 6 nationally in the weight class by InterMat, pushed No. 2 Alex Marinelli but fell 3-2.

“I feel like I wrestled really well, it was a close match,” Wittlake said, according to Sports Illustrated.

He added: “It was a good gauge and I know I can win a national championship this year. I know I can do that.”