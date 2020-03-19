How to Watch Brockmire Season 4 Online Without Cable

Hank Azaria’s titular Brockmire, a baseball announcer trying to get his career back after an infamous public meltdown, is returning for a fourth and final season Wednesday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on IFC.

‘Brockmire’ Season 4 Preview

Brockmire | Season 4 Official Trailer | Premieres March 18

In Brockmire’s first season, the washed-up baseball announcer (Azaria) tried to make a comeback as a minor league announcer for the Morristown Frackers. He was fairly happy with his girlfriend Jules (Amanda Peet), who also happened to be the team owner. But in season two, he was no longer with Jules and was going on drug-fueled binges in his new home in New Orleans.

At the end of season two, after a near-death experience, Brockmire sobered up and entered rehab. Season three took place a year after the rehab stint, with Brockmire calling major league games for a radio station in central Florida.

Now in the final season, things have gone completely off the rails, according to the IFC press release:

We start the episode in Manila in the year 2020. We meet a young girl named Floribeth (Reina Hardesty) who becomes obsessed with her favorite TV personality, a drunk Filipino soap opera star from the past named Jim Brockmire. She learns this is actually her father and when the aunt taking care of her suddenly dies she is sent to America to live with him. Jim, now a few years sober, is living in Kansas City and back to broadcasting. He pledges to take on his role of father very seriously and this becomes his new addiction. Flash to the present — 2030 — The world is in chaos. Water shortages, land disputes, and wildfires are the norm. Baseball is also in decline. The world may be going to hell but at least Jim is broadcasting his favorite sport and has the love of his 18-year-old daughter who is living with him. Jim then learns baseball is worse off than he thought and will no longer be viable within five years, and his daughter is moving to New York for college because she needs some space from her overbearing father. So he does the only thing he can and follows his daughter to New York and becomes the Commissioner of Baseball.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Azaria said that he had a completely different vision for the final season, but the show’s head writer convinced him otherwise.

Best Home Run Calls from Jim Brockmire

“Joel Church-Cooper, our fearless head writer, he really loves social satire and so he’s always looking for ways to be meta and make larger societal statements,” said Azaria. “And he just — my idea for season four was, hey, let’s go backwards in time and fill in the lost Brockmire years and just have a big, silly, drunken, drug-fueled romp. And he really had this vision of, no, — I wanna see where baseball and society is in 10, 15 years. nd I couldn’t talk him down off of that, so that’s where we ended up.”

When asked if he could conceive of the world ending up like the 2030 in Brockmire, Azaria said, “With the way our planet’s going, I could think of crazier things that could possibly even happen too.”

But he said that Brockmire is only funny if it’s grounded in reality, so he and Church-Cooper “had to find some way” to make season four plausible and Azaria is “happy with how it came out.”

Brockmire airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on IFC.

