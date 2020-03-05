How to Watch ‘Dave’ TV Show Online Without Cable

Dave, FXX’s new comedy series based on the life and rise to fame of comedian Dave Burd, premieres Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. Burd, who is best known by his stage moniker Lil Dicky, first burst on the music scene in 2013 with his viral video “Ex Boyfriend,” and has since seen his rap and comedy career flourish. Dave will follow Burd’s life as he attempts to break into the music world.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of FXX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The Show is Based on Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky’s Life & Rise to Fame

The cast of Dave includes co-creator Dave Burd (who plays himself), Andrew Santino as Mike, Taylor Misiak as Ally, Christine Ko as Emma, Travis Bennett as Elz, GaTa as GaTa, Gina Hecht as Carol, and many more.

The show is executive produced by Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Schafter, who also co-created the series and helps write the episodes; other producers include Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, Scooter Braun and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson, according to the FXX website.

“FXX’s new series DAVE is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time,” the FXX series bio reads. “Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, known as Lil Dicky on stage.”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Dave on FXX. Episodes will also be available on Hulu through FX’s new FX on Hulu package. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

