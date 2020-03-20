How to Watch ‘Descendants Remix Dance Party’ Online Without Cable

If your kids are already climbing the walls from being stuck at home, the Disney Channel is here to help with a brand-new Descendants special airing Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Descendants Remix Dance Party on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Descendants Remix Dance Party’ Preview

The Descendants Remix Dance Party is Coming! | Teaser | DescendantsAre you rotten to the core?! Then come chill like a villain at the Descendants Remix Dance Party on Friday March 20th at 7:30P ET/PT on Disney Channel! Watch the Descendants Remix Dance Party on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app! Let's set it off Descendants style! Travel to the Isle of the Lost for a high-energy dance party hosted by Hades (Cheyenne Jackson), featuring musical performances of reimagined Descendants hits by Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé and Kylie Cantrall! #DescendantsRemixDanceParty #Descendants 2020-03-13T21:20:41.000Z

Coming off the hit trilogy of movies about the offspring of famous Disney villains, the Descendants Remix Dance Party is a musical event on the Disney Channel that your kids won’t want to miss. Hosted by Broadway and American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson as Hades from Descendants 3, this “high-energy immersive dance party” will feature a host of Disney Channel stars performing reimagined hits from the Descendants movies.

In an Instagram post about the special, Jackson writes, “Get your kiddos moving and grooving and tire them out! xo Hades.” He also posted a photo from the set when they shot Descendants 3 and said that he used David Bowie from Labyrinth as inspiration for his performance as Hades.

Co-starring with Jackson are Sofia Wylie and Dara Renee of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Kylie Cantrall of Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. The quartet will perform everyone’s favorite Descendants songs, including “Set It Off,” “Night Falls,” “Chillin’ Like a Villain” and “What’s My Name.” Five-year-old rapping breakout star ZaZa will also make a special appearance during “What’s My Name.”

The high-energy songs will also feature choreography by the Emmy-winning duo NappyTabs (Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo of So You Think You Can Dance fame). This marks NappyTabs’ third collaboration with the Disney Channel for a musical event.

Descendants Dance Tutorials! 💃| Compilation | DescendantsWe're gonna break this down! Step by step! Learn the dance moves for Good To Be Bad, Break This Down, Night Falls and more dances from Descendants 1, 2, 3, and Descendants: Wicked World! Watch Descendants 3 on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app! Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet. #descendants3 #disneychannel 2020-01-24T17:45:00.000Z

To get ready for the dance party, check out Disney’s Descendants dance tutorials on YouTube. In this one, Dove Cameron (Mal) breaks down the moves for “Good to Be Bad,” “Break This Down,” “Night Falls” and more songs.

“I’m hanging out with my awesome choreographers here, Janelle and Wildebeast. This music video was so, so, so much fun to shoot, so I asked them to teach you some of the moves,” says Cameron, turning things over to the choreographers.

There is also a feature with Sofia Carson (Evie) going to Brazil with UNICEF to work with young women who are trying to make a difference in their country. “Please join me in continuing to empower young women and young girls any way you can. Take action. It starts with you!” says Carson.

Sofia Carson on Empowering Girls! | Descendants 3Sofia Carson talks about how important it is to inspire and empower young women in the world! Watch Descendants 3 on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app! Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet. #descendants3 #disneychannel 2019-11-09T20:45:01.000Z

Descesndants Remix Dance Party airs Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

