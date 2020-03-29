eNASCAR iRacing Live Stream: How To Watch the Virtual Race Online

NASCAR’s virtual races are seeing a big boost in views now that so many people are staying home. If you’re wanting to watch the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitation Series race that’s airing today online, we’ve got all the details about how you can tune in. The race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern today, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch most episodes and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new shows and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

About Today’s Race

The race today is being broadcast on FS1 and the Fox Sports app. In some regions, it’s also being shown on the local Fox channel. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 starts at 1 p.m. Eastern live from the virtual Texas Motor Speedway. This race will be 125 laps.

Before today’s race airs, you can catch the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier at 10:55 a.m. Eastern. This one can be watched on YouTube live. We have that live stream embedded below. You’ll have to use one of the options listed above (or FS1 on TV) to watch the main event that starts at 1 p.m. Eastern. So while you’re waiting for the race to start, check out the qualifier race below.

Johnny Klausmeier, crew chief for Clint Bowyer, told NASCAR that he thought the iRacing was a great experience, especially the tire strategy. “The most interesting thing to me was the tire strategy with the guys taking none, two or four tires. It seemed very realistic, especially at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where you have a lot of tire fall off. Guys could get their track position, but after 10 laps, the tires were wearing out and they were shuffling around, moving and jockeying. As a crew chief, I wanted to put my hands on things and work on the car. So, it was different for the drivers to be able to just instantly change things and make the car different on the computer. It was neat and a great show for the fans.”

Fox has committed to airing the rest of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitation Series. Tim Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of NASCAR, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the positive feedback and encouragement sent by industry stakeholders, drivers, partners, media and most importantly, our fans. We all can’t wait to get back to racing and our partners at iRacing and FOX have worked with us to do just that – race. We are committed to running these eNASCAR iRacing events as long as necessary. Providing a platform for our fans to watch and engage with their favorite drivers is our number one priority.”