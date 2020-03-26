How to Watch ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Online Without Cable

The first family of reality TV is back when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for the Season 18 premiere on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.



‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18 Premiere Preview

At the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17, oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian started to express her desire to step away from the franchise. In a recent interview with E! show In the Room, she said she is tired of the “hamster wheel” of doing the show and wants to have more time for her three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. She also told Health Magazine in a recent interview that her sisters don’t like that she’s “setting boundaries.”

“I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work. My sisters don’t like when I say ‘setting boundaries,’ but it’s more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness,” said Kourtney.

Kourtney hasn’t quit the show yet, but the storyline of her perhaps wanting to quit is still going full bore in the new season, with the sisters perhaps coming to blows over it in the premiere episode, “Fights, Friendships and Fashion Week Part 1,” if the trailer is any indication. In a private interview at the end of season 17, Kim Kardashian expressed the fact that if Kourtney pulls back from the show, that puts a larger burden on herself and Khloe Kardashian.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said during season 17. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

And in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kendall Jenner says that all of this drama “gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better.”

Meanwhile, Khloe struggles with Kim’s new-found friendship with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Kim and Tristan haven’t always gotten along, so she knows that it’s great that they are getting along, but it still makes things awkward for her because she too wants to have some clear boundaries set with True’s dad.

And finally, Kylie Jenner is supposed to be working as the creative director for a Balmain fashion show in Paris, but she gets very sick and doesn’t think she can travel, which sends her “momager” Kris Jenner into a tizzy.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

