How to Watch Nastia Liukin Cup 2020 Online Without Cable

Thirty-six of the top Junior Olympic gymnasts will be showcased during the 11th-annual Nastia Liukin Cup in Milwaukee on Friday night.

The event starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised live on the Olympic Channel.

2020 Nastia Liukin Cup Preview

The 11th-annual Nastia Liukin Cup featuring 36 of the United States’ top Junior Olympic gymnasts takes place on Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 2008 Olympic all-around gold-medalist Nastia Liukin and USA Gymnastics teamed up in 2009 to create the Nastia Liukin Cup, which held its inaugural edition in 2010 in Worcester, Mass.

Liukin tied the U.S. gymnastics record for most medals won in one Olympic Games at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with five. She also took home nine World Championship medals during her illustrious career.

The Nastia Liukin Series, which featured a series of 18 of the country’s top gymnastics invitationals, was held to determine the qualifiers for the Nastia Liukin Cup. In total, 18 junior and 18 senior gymnasts advanced to Friday’s competition in Milwaukee.

Senior gymnasts have to be 16 years of age or older, while junior gymnasts are required to be 15 or younger. The age determination date is of December 31, 2020.

Click here for the full list of qualifiers.

The gymnasts who qualified for the Cup will get the chance to meet Nastia Liukin along with an opportunity to attend and be recognized at Saturday’s American Cup event, which features the world’s top gymnasts in action. Along with those opportunities, the gymnasts will also receive a Nastia Liukin-designed leotard and a warm-up from GK Elite.

The 2019 winners of the Nastia Liukin Cup, which was held in Greensboro, N.C., were Makarri Doggette (Senior All-Around Champion) and Gabrielle Gladieux (Junior All-Around Champion).

According to the Nastia Liukin Cup website, all proceeds from the event go into the Nastia Liukin Fund, a charitable fund within the National Gymnastics Foundation.

The Nastia Liukin Cup is held the night before the prestigious American Cup, which will hold even more significance this year.

For the first time, the American Cup will be a part of the qualification process for the Olympics, which get underway this July in Tokyo. The American Cup is a part of the International Gymnastics Federation’s four-event all-around World Cup series. At the end of the series, the top three countries in the men’s and women’s standings will earn one additional quota spot for the 2020 Olympics.

The American Cup features some of the world’s top men and women gymnasts. Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and two-time world champion Morgan Hurd headline the field. Coverage will begin on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will continue later in the afternoon at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.