How to Watch Pac-12 Wrestling Championships 2020 Online Without Cable

The Stanford Cardinal will host the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships at Maples Pavilion on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The prelim rounds (9:30 a.m. PT start time) can be watched live on Pac-12.com (Mat 1 stream; Mat 2 stream), while the finals (6 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Bay Area.

For the finals, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network Bay Area via FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the finals of the 2020 Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app. You can also watch on the Pac-12 app if you sign in using your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

2020 Pac-12 Wrestling Championships Preview

Stanford claimed their first team conference title a year ago, edging out the Arizona State Sun Devils by two points, the narrowest margin of victory in the event since 2010.

This time around, the Sun Devils hold five of the 10 top seeds: Brandon Courtney (125 pounds), Jacori Teemer (157 pounds), Anthony Valencia (174 pounds), Kordell Norfleet (197 pounds), and Tanner Hall (heavyweight).

Arizona State’s seeking their 20th Pac-12 title.

“This is what it’s all about,” Arizona State head coach Zeke Jones said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “It’s March Matness. It’s what you have dreamed about your whole life, now it’s time to go out and do it. I think they are in a good spot. In the Pac-12, everybody almost scores the max amount of points you can score. There isn’t much of a point difference from 1st to 4th. It takes a collective effort to win the Pac-12 Championships. You can’t do it with six guys, you have to do it with 10 and we have a pretty good group of 10 guys that have a chance at winning the tournament. We have to be ready to compete hard.”

Two others squads have multiple No. 1 seeds: The Oregon State Beavers will feature Devan Turner (133 pounds) and Colt Doyle (184 pounds), and the Cardinal will feature Real Woods (141 pounds) and Shane Griffith (165 pounds).

Rounding out the top seeds is Russell Rohlfing (149 pounds) of UC Santa Barbara.

Griffith, a true freshman, is 26-0. He’s off to the best start in program history.

“An NCAA title’s my main goal, and hopefully I’ll win four of them,” Griffith said, according to Stanford’s athletics department website. “You’ve just got to dream big and go after it.”

Griffith bested Arizona State’s James Shields 5-3 in double overtime in the sides’ dual on Jan. 31. Shields has the other first-round bye in the 165-pound class.

“It’s not particularly rare to have freshmen come in with high goals, to feel confident and to aspire to greatness,” Stanford head coach Jason Borrelli said, per the athletics department site. “That happens quite often, where someone comes in with a goal of being an NCAA champion multiple times and winning it as a freshman.

“But most of those people are oblivious to what it takes, oblivious to how hard it really is and how few people do that. It’s more rare that you get this far into the season and you have a freshman who’s 26-0, and lives the lifestyle, makes the choices, and is as locked in and committed every day to that pursuit as Shane is.”