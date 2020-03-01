El Clasico 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in US

With the La Liga title potentially on the line, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in a highly anticipated El Clasico matchup at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast).

If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, you can watch a live stream of El Clasico on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire Stick, or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Madrid have just one victory in their last five matches across all competitions, and they’ve fallen in two straight.

On Feb. 22, they suffered their first league defeat since October, losing to Levante 1-0 on the road. Barcelona claimed La Liga’s top spot hours earlier with a 5-0 victory over Eibar.

Four days later, Los Blancos fell to Manchester City 2-1 at home in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 matchup.

All three goals they’ve surrendered across their last two matches have come after the 77th minute.

“The City game is now a thing of the past, we have to focus on the Barcelona match,” Madrid midfielder Casemiro said after the most recent defeat, according to the club’s official website. “The mistakes we’ve made tonight can’t happen again. We had a 15-minute spell that we can’t afford to repeat. We’ve now got to think about Barcelona.”

Barcelona and Madrid played to a scoreless draw when they met at Camp Nou on Dec. 18.

“Anything can happen in a game against such good opposition,” Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said Saturday, per the club’s website, “but the important thing is how we react and we’ll have to play how we did for 78 minutes against Manchester City. Every game is important for us. There are three points to play for and we’re aware it’s a different game to the rest.”

Barcelona have fallen just once in their last 12 league matches. Three days after they captured first place in La Liga, the Blaugrana played Napoli to a 1-1 draw in Italy in the first leg of their Champions League matchup.

Manager Quique Setien has guided Barcelona to seven victories and a draw in 10 matches since he took over on Jan. 13.

“It’s always dangerous at their home, where they play,” Setien said of Zidane’s squad, according to Marca.

“When the game starts, everything will be forgotten.

“You know what you’re going to get from Barcelona or Real Madrid and you think about playing and doing the best possible.

“When it starts, everything is in the hands of the players.

“That added tension comes with the situation, which I don’t think has as much of an influence.

“I’d be much happier for the fans than myself if we win.”I know the responsibility that we have, not only in this game.

“Let’s hope we can get a win for our fans because it brings you closer to the goal of winning the league.”