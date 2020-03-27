‘Steven Universe Future’ Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Steven Universe Future is wrapping up its season tonight on the Cartoon Network. Episodes 17, 18, 19, and 20 will air tonight on Friday, March 27 from 7-8 p.m. Eastern. Here’s how to watch them online at any time, whether you want to watch live while they’re airing or later after they’ve aired.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Steven Universe Future’ Details & Preview

There could be minor spoilers for tonight in terms of trailers and tweets from people involved with the show.

Steven Universe Future Finale Trailer | Cartoon Network

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series. Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to an hour of new Steven Universe Future content tonight, since Cartoon Network is airing four back-to-back episodes. The back-to-back episodes air from 7-8 p.m. Eastern tonight.

Episode 17 is called Homeworld Bound. The description reads: “Steven heads to the Diamonds for advice on how to control his new powers.”

Episode 18 is called Everything’s Fine.

Episode 19 is called I Am My Monster.

Episode 20 is called The Future.

Etienne Guignard, a storyboard artist for the show, said they worked on “I Am My Monster.”

Get ready for Steven Universe Future Finale on this friday on @cartoonnetwork ! "I am My Monster" is the last episode I have storyboarded, with @itsmeMIKIB. Thanks you for everything Steven <3#StevenUniverseFuture #StevenUniverse #StevenUniverseFutureSpoilers #CartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/ujn89o48SB — Etienne Guignard (@cocoshonen) March 26, 2020

Maya Petersen has also been tweeting about the last episodes.

Also, @amishkumar already took care of things with his beautiful, wholesome Steven for Everything's Fine. Everything's Fine. — Maya Petersen (@rnn_tweet) March 26, 2020

I hope it’s ok I made a little more promo art. My phone is on dark mode but I just kinda went with it. Please enjoy the final episodes of Steven Universe Future tomorrow!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/7YC0Sev8sF — Jeff Ball (@jeffthatnoise) March 27, 2020

Fragments and Homeworld Bound were scary!!😱 Let's just go back to Season 1 🧇🍿🍓#StevenUniverseFuture pic.twitter.com/uOhof50ivV — Amish Kumar (@amishkumar) March 26, 2020

Fans have been enjoying the new title sequence for this limited series, which included the introduction of new crystal gems. But one fan wrote on Reddit that they had a sad thought about the new title sequence: “The little scene right before the episode starts. That’s the temple hill in the rear view mirror. In the opening card, we are leaving beach city behind. We are leaving Steven Universe behind.”

It’s true, we’re leaving the show behind. But is this truly the end? On Reddit, some fans think this tweet might give hope that there will be more to come from the Steven Universe characters someday in the future.

Notice how they specific its the final episode of Steven Universe Future but don’t say it’s truly the definitive end? This is giving fans hope.