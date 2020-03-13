‘Steven Universe Future’ Live Stream: How to Watch Episodes 13 & 14 Online

Steven Universe Future is wrapping up its season this month on the Cartoon Network. Episodes 13 and 14 are airing online tonight on Friday, March 13 at 7 and 7:15 p.m. Eastern. Here’s how to watch them online live or later if you’re not at home when they air.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Steven Universe Future’ Details & Preview

Steven Universe Future – Official Trailer | Four-Part SpecialSteven Universe embarks on its final journey with a with a heartfelt four-part special on Friday, March 6 at 7p! Watch more Steven Universe here! 👉 http://cartn.co/YTSteven About Steven Universe: Introducing the Crystal Gems! Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl… and Steven. Steven might not know how to use the magical powers that come out of his bellybutton, but that doesn’t stop him from joining the Gems on their magical adventures! #StevenUniverseFuture 2020-02-21T00:54:26.000Z

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series. Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to 30 minutes of new Steven Universe Future content tonight, airing at 7 and 7:15 p.m. Eastern.

Episode 13 is called “Together Forever.” The episode is written and storyboarded by Etienne Guignard and Maya Petersen. Guignard wrote about it on Twitter, saying: “This friday, a new Steven Universe Future episode that I have storyboarded with @rnn_tweet on @cartoonnetwork: Together Forever. This episode means a lot to mee :)”

Episode 14 is called “Growing Pains.”

Fans have been enjoying the new title sequence for this limited series, which included the introduction of new crystal gems. But one fan wrote on Reddit that they had a sad thought about the new title sequence: “The little scene right before the episode starts. That’s the temple hill in the rear view mirror. In the opening card, we are leaving beach city behind. We are leaving Steven Universe behind.”

Yes, it does look like we’re saying goodbye to Steven Universe. But it’s going to be an intense goodbye with lots of twists and turns that fans will want to talk about for a long time.