How to Watch Summit League Basketball Tournament 2020 Online

The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls will play host to the Summit League Basketball Tournament, which kicks off Saturday.

Here’s a look at the complete tournament schedule and live stream options for every game, followed by a more complete guide on how to watch every game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device if you don’t have cable:

Date Game Start Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Sat, Mar 7 NDSU vs Denver 7 p.m. MidcoSN ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 ORU vs Omaha 7 p.m. MidcoSN ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 SDSU vs PFW 9:30 p.m. MidcoSN ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 USD vs UND 9:30 p.m. MidcoSN ESPN+ Mon, Mar 9 Semifinal 1 7 p.m. MidcoSN ESPN+ Mon, Mar 9 Semifinal 2 9:30 p.m. MidcoSN ESPN+ Tue, Mar 10 Championship 9 p.m. ESPN2 AT&T TV Now

How to Watch 2020 Summit League Tournament Online Without Cable

Quarters & Semis: ESPN+

The first six games (quarterfinals and semifinals) will be televised on MidcoSN, but if you don’t have that channel or don’t have cable, anyone in the U.S can watch all of those games live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many other conference tournament games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the first six games of the Summit League tournament live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Championship: AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2, which will have the championship game. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Summit League Championship on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Other cable-free, live-stream options that include ESPN2: Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV

2020 Summit League Tournament Preview

The primary question entering the Summit League Tournament is whether the Dakota dominance will continue throughout the tourney the way it did throughout the regular season. The top three teams in the tournament all hail from the Dakotas, as does the reigning tourney champion.

The No. 1 seed North Dakota State Bison (22-8, 13-3) will take on the No. 8 seed Denver Pioneers (7-23, 3-13) in the first round Saturday.

The Bison won both times they played against the Pioneers this season, and they are looking to repeat as tourney champions again this year. NDSU averaged 74.4 points a game, which was fifth in the Summit, and the Pioneers scored 68.9 points per game, which was second-to-last in the conference. Vinnie Shahid leads the Bison in scoring, netting 18.1 points a game, and senior forward Tyson Ward is another one to watch, adding 16.5 points per contest. Together, the two give NDSU one of the better one-two punches in the Summit.

One of the more intriguing first-round games will feature the No. 4 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-13, 9-7) taking on the No. 5 seed Omaha Mavericks (16-15, 9-7). ORU’s Emmanuel Nzekwesi has been a major matchup problem for opposing teams all season. He is averaging a double-double (17.1 points and 10.2 rebounds a game) and he leads an Oral Roberts team that was tops in the Summit in scoring with 80.6 points per contest.

The No. 2 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-9, 13-3) will face off against the No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-18, 6-10) in the later round of games Saturday night. The Jackrabbits have three players averaging in double figures led by forward Douglas Wilson, who is netting 18.6 points a game. SDSU is scoring 78 points a game, which is third in the Summit, while Purdue sits at the bottom of the conference in scoring, averaging just 68.6 points per contest.

The other final game of the first round will feature the tourney’s 3rd seed, the South Dakota Coyotes (20-11, 10-6) taking on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-17, 7-9). The Coyotes were second in the Summit in scoring (79.9 points a game), while the Hawks averaged 75.7 points, which was fourth in the conference. The Coyotes swept the season series against UND, and are the favorites in this one, as well.

The semifinal rounds of the tourney will take place Monday night.

