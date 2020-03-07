How to Watch Sun Belt Basketball Tournament 2020 Online

A berth to the NCAA Tournament is on the line as the 10-team Sun Belt Tournament kicks into gear with Little Rock and South Alabama hitting the hardwood as the teams to beat.

Here’s a look at the complete tournament schedule and live stream options for every game, followed by a more complete guide on how to watch every game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device if you don’t have cable:

Date Game Start Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Sat, Mar 7 Ark St. vs ULL Noon ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 CCU vs UTA 3 p.m. ESPN+ Mon, Mar 9 GA Southern vs Ark St/ULL 7 p.m. ESPN+ Mon, Mar 9 App St vs. CCU/UTA 7 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Mar 11 GA St. vs TBD 7 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Mar 11 Tex St. vs TBD 8 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, Mar 14 Little Rock vs TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, Mar 14 S. Alabama vs TBD 3 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, Mar 15 Championship 2 p.m. ESPN2 AT&T TV Now

How to Watch 2020 Sun Belt Tournament Online Without Cable

Round 1, Round 2, Quarters & Semis: ESPN+

The first eight games (first round through semifinals) won’t be televised, but anyone in the U.S can watch all of those games live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many other conference tournament games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the first eight games of the Sun Belt tournament live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Championship: AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2, which will have the championship game. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Sun Belt Championship on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Other cable-free, live-stream options that include ESPN2: Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV

2020 Sun Belt Tournament Preview

Seeding is extra important in the Sun Belt Tournament, with the top two seeds — this year Little Rock and South Alabama — getting a bye until next weekend. For the bottom four seeds — Arkansas State, Louisiana, Costal Carolina and UTA — they’ll start play on Saturday, March 6 and would have to win five games to take home the championship.

The games will start with the higher seeds at home, while the semifinals and finals will be played at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Here’s how the final seeds ended up:

1. Little Rock

2. South Alabama

3. Texas State

4. Georgia State

5. Georgia Southern

6. Appalachian State

7. UT Arlington

8. Louisiana

9. Arkansas State

10. Coastal Carolina

Little Rock won the regular-season title with a 15-5 record in conference play. Markquis Nowell leads the team with 17.2 points per game.

However, they didn’t exactly head into postseason play with a bang, going 3-3 over their last six. The Trojans lost to Georgia State 89-70 in their regular-season finale.

“I kind of just sat back and crossed my legs and said, ‘Well maybe we need this one — a good butt-kicking,'” head coach Darrell Walker told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday. “And I meant it. I told my staff there, and I just sat there.

“This is still a young basketball team. I told them that Georgia State was playing for something.”

Luckily, Little Rock has some time to regroup before having to take the court again.

“Now my job is to regroup my team, give them a couple of days off and regroup,” Walker said after the loss. “It’s getting ready to be a whole new season now.

“I want to get away for a while and just unwind and recharge my batteries, let [the team] get away and recharge. And schoolwork, they need to concentrate on that because we’ll be gone [next] Thursday and Friday,” Walker said. “And then we’ll go back at it real hard Friday.”

South Alabama, another team with extended rest as the No. 2 seed, is taking a similar approach.

“I want our guys to clear their mind and just rest for a minute,” South Alabama coach Richie Riley said. “I want to go to New Orleans mentally fresh and really prepared. We’re going to be very strategic how we use our time. It’s a long layoff. … We’ve got a plan. We’ll be prepared. We’ll be well-rested.”

