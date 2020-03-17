‘The Plot Against America’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

HBO’s new series, The Plot Against America, premieres tonight, March 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can watch the HBO series online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The two cheapest bundles (“Plus” and “Max”) both come included with HBO and a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Options from HBO Now & Go

HBO GO is one of HBO’s two streaming services. HBO Go might be your first choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms with HBO for using HBO Go. So you should check before tonight to make sure that your cable company lets you access and use HBO Go.

If your cable company works with HBO GO, then you’ll have free access to the HBO GO streaming service as long as you have HBO with your cable or satellite package.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service does offer a one-month free trial if you want to give it a try for the premiere. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges.

To get HBO NOW, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore and other places.

Once your account is established, you can watch HBO Now through the app on your portable device, through the app on this extensive list of streaming devices, or on your computer over the web at HBONow.com. Sign in with the email and password you used to establish your account and start watching. You can watch live or on demand later.

There’s a bonus if you watch on HBO NOW or GO. Your episode live stream might start about three minutes before everyone else, leaving you just a couple minutes ahead of people watching with more traditional methods. Also, if you’re in California, your stream will be available at the same time as everyone on the East Coast and in Central time zones. So you won’t have to wait to see the episode.

‘The Plot Against America’ Preview

The Plot Against America is an intense series that you won’t want to miss. HBO describes it this way: “From creators David Simon and Ed Burns comes The Plot Against America, an alternate American history story of the country’s turn to fascism told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. Starring Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, and John Turturro, the limited series premieres on March 16th at 9 p.m.”

Another description by HBO reads: “A working-class Jewish family in New Jersey watches the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, as he becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism. This six-part re-imagining of history is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name.”

Here’s the description for Episode 1, which is just called “Part 1.”

Series premiere. Herman Levin, anticipating a promotion at work, takes his family to look at a house in an upwardly mobile neighborhood, though Bess is wary of leaving the safety of their tight-knit Jewish community and raising a family amid growing anti-Semitism sparked by Lindbergh’s ascendancy. As the family spinster, her sister Evelyn has a disappointing rendezvous with a married lover, but later, finds herself charmed by a distinguished local clergyman, Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf. Meanwhile, getting an earful from Herman for being fired from his job, his orphaned nephew, Alvin Levin seeks retaliation for an aggrieved friend.”

The series is a six-part limited series. Here’s the schedule:

Part 1 – March 16

Part 2 – March 23

Part 3 – March 30

Part 4 – April 6

Part 5 – April 13

Part 6 (finale) – April 20

Each new episode will also be available the next day On Demand.