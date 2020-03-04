How to Watch ‘Twenties’ BET Show Online Without Cable

Screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe’s star has been on the rise the past couple of years and now with Twenties, she is bringing her story to television with a comedic adaptation of what her life was like in her 20s as a queer black girl chasing her show business dreams. It premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.



‘Twenties’ Preview

In 2017, Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her “Thanksgiving” episode of Master of None. She also created Showtime’s The Chi and wrote and produced the feature film Queen & Slim. But now with Twenties, her story is coming to the silver screen.

This new BET comedy tells the story of Hattie (Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs), a down-on-her-luck wannabe-writer who finds herself meeting Ida B. (Sophina Brown), a successful producer who gives Hattie an opportunity on her show, Cocoa’s Butter. Film executive Marie (Christina Elmore) and her husband, Chuck (Jevon McFerrin), take Hattie in and then Marie and Hattie meet Nia (Gabrielle Graham), a child star turned yoga instructor who wants to get back into acting. Together, Hattie, Marie and Nia lean on each other as they try to navigate the trials and tribulations of being black women in Hollywood, plus try to find love, navigate their friendships, and try not to mess everything up along the way. Guest stars include Rick Fox, Kym Whitley, Big Sean, and John C. Woodley.

“BET Networks is thrilled to partner once again with the creative visionary Lena Waithe on both Boomerang and Twenties as she is without a doubt a leading relevant voice of our generation and a disruptor in her own right,” said Connie Orlando, head of Programming, BET Networks, in a press release. “BET is committed to the elevation of inclusive and authentic storytelling that viewers continue to expect from the brand.”

Waithe said that Twenties is a project she’s been “dreaming about for as long as [she] can remember.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to deepen my relationship with BET. I know audiences have been waiting a long time for this one,” said Waithe.

“I’m deeply grateful to Lena Waithe for dragging me out of the crypt to run her groundbreaking series about women of color who are as intelligent as they are funny, as ambitious and driven as they are confused. It is exhilarating to be back in television, at BET at a moment of unprecedented multicultural inclusion in the entertainment industry,” added co-showrunner Susan Fales-Hill, whose previous credits include Suddenly Susan and A Different World.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Waithe said that she’s been wanting to work with Fales-Hill her whole life. She even named her production company after Fales-Hill’s A Different World.

“My production company is called Hillman Grad Productions. Some people know the history of that, some people don’t, but Hillman is the fictitious historically black college that Denise went to on A Different World, which Susan Fales-Hill ran. She has really been guiding me my whole life, before I even met her,” said Waithe. “And so when I did get the chance to meet — they always say don’t meet your heroes, but if you wanna meet your hero, and your hero is Susan Fales-Hill, I highly recommend it. We sat down, we bonded, we vibed, and I told her, I said, ‘I got this show that if it ever goes, I want you to run it,’ and she was like, ‘Alright, I’ll maybe do that.’ And she did, gratefully.”

Twenties, which has eight half-hour episodes in its first season, airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

