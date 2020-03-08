How to Watch Wofford vs Chattanooga Online Without Cable

The No. 7 Wofford Terriers (18-15) will face off against the No. 6 Chattanooga Mocs (20-12) in the SoCon Semis at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Sunday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on Nexstar TV

Wofford vs Chattanooga Preview:

The Terriers are coming off a 77-68 upset win over No. 2 seed in the SoCal tourney, Furman. Chevez Goodwin led the way with 19 points, and Trevor Stumpe also came up big for Wofford, scoring 18 points in the game, 14 of which came in the second half. Stumpe was especially hot from downtown, hitting five three-point shots in the game. Storm Murphy also added 15 points, and Nate Hoover, the team’s leading scorer, chipped in 16. It was a well-rounded effort, and they’ll need that again against the Mocs.

Wofford is averaging 75 points a game while allowing 74. Thus, the Mocs may have the edge when it comes to defense in this one. Chattanooga is surrendering 68.4 points a game, which is fourth in the Southern Conference.

Chattanooga is fresh off a 78-68 win over No. 3 seed UNC-Greensboro. Ramon Vila had a double-double, finishing with 22 points and 12 boards, and David Jean-Baptiste added 21 for the Mocs.

“You are only guaranteed 40 minutes, and we earned 40 more minutes. The biggest thing for us tomorrow is that it is 75 percent us and 25 percent who we are playing,” Mocs head coach Lamont Paris said after his team’s win.

“We will work the hardest on us doing the things we need to do: blocking out, rebounding, defending at the level we need to. We will do that in the framework of what we need to do in order to have success against Wofford. But the bulk of it will be us and getting our product as good as it can possibly be because if we do that, and we compete at a high level, then the rest normally takes care of itself.”

Matt Ryan leads the Mocs in scoring with 15.8 points per contest, and he leads a Chattanooga team that is scoring 73 points a game.

These two teams met twice during the regular season, and Chattanooga won both games. The Mocs won in mid-January, 72-59, and again on February 8th, 84-77.

