How to Watch Yale vs Harvard Basketball Online Without Cable

The Harvard Crimson basketball team will host the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday in each side’s last test of the Ivy League regular season.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the U.S can watch Yale vs Harvard live on ESPN+:

Yale vs Harvard Preview

The Bulldogs clinched the outright conference regular season title on Friday, besting the Dartmouth Big Green 72-61 on the road to improve to 23-6 on the year and 11-2 in Ivy League play. A season ago, they shared the championship with the Crimson.

Eric Monroe led the Bulldogs with 15 points, shooting 5-of-7 from distance. Fellow guard Azar Swain and forward Paul Atkinson each added 14 points and 5 rebounds.

“When I got in the league, it was a lot different than it is right now,” Bulldogs head coach James Jones said, according to the Yale Daily News. “To be Ivy League champions again back to back, second time we’ve done that… for Yale basketball to [also win four in six seasons], it’s a great statement for us and it’s a great statement for where our program is, and I couldn’t be prouder of my coaching staff and my team.”

The Crimson had their hopes of a share of the conference title dashed on Friday during senior night. They succumbed to the Brown Bears 64-55 at home to fall to 20-8 on the season and 9-4 in conference play. They had won six straight.

Senior forward Chris Lewis led the Crimson with 13 points, adding 6 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Senior guards Bryce Aiken and Christian Juzang, Harvard’s leaders in points per game and assists per game, respectively, missed the contest due to injuries. Aiken is likely out for the season, while Juzang could return for the conference tournament.

“Definitely emotional,” senior guard Justin Bassey said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “It’s crazy how fast this came up. I’ve been thinking a lot about gratitude, who we owe for things that have happened. It’s amazing to have family here supporting, friends. Definitely a tough loss for us but we have to turn the page and try to channel those into the right way to play.”

Harvard dealt the Bulldogs the first defeat of their Ivy League slate back on Feb. 7, winning 78-77 in New Haven.

“I think we just want to get them back,” Monroe said, per the Yale Daily News. “It’d be nice to head into the Ivy tournament with a win at their place. That’s where it’s gonna be, so we want to make sure we’re comfortable on their floor, know we can win on their floor, and we think we’re the better team, so that’s the goal. There’s nothing too complicated about it. We just want to go in and get a win before the tournament.”