How to Watch ‘Before the Catch’ Online Without Cable

Ahead of Deadliest Catch returning for its 16th season, Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) is hosting a virtual talk show called Before the Catch on Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Before the Catch live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Discovery is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Before the Catch live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Discovery is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Before the Catch live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Discovery. Moreover, as a special offer through April 12, you can get a 7-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Before the Catch live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Before the Catch’ Preview

We Will Bring the World to You. 🌎 #StayHomeStream Your Favorite Shows on Discovery GO: https://go.discovery.com/ Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Discovery Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/Discovery #StayHome 2020-03-23T16:23:40.000Z

On Tuesday, April 7, Mike Rowe is hosting a Deadliest Catch special called Before the Catch, where he will sit down (virtually) with the captains from the Emmy-winning reality series ahead of its 16th season premiere on Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of spinoff Deadliest Catch: Bloodline at 9 p.m.

According to the press release from Discovery, “For the first time ever, fans will get to see Mike interact with the captains via webcam as they look ahead to the unprecedented themes and dramatic events of the upcoming season of Deadliest Catch. Never shy about asking the tough questions, Mike will find out what it was really like for the Alaskan crab fleet as they faced off against their biggest rival ever this year – the Russian crab fleet. This season will bring new fishing alliances, former Catch captains returning to the fleet and a global, headline-grabbing winter storm that pounds their crab boats.”

“You never know what you’re gonna get when you sit and chat with a Bering Sea Captain,” Rowe said in a statement. “Especially a Bering Sea Captain whose been cooped up for the last three weeks in isolation. Honestly, I have no idea what to expect, but I can promise the conversation will be lively.”

Discovery promises viewers that “there are no topics off the table.”

“Did Captain Sig Hansen’s big plans work out as well as he hoped with his daughter Mandy in the wheelhouse? Was the fortune that Josh Harris and Casey McManus funneled into the Cornelia Marie worth it to beat the Russians to the dock? And just how often did Captain Jake Anderson butt heads with Bering Sea legend Jonathan Hillstrand? Mike will also ask Josh Harris about his father, legendary captain Phil Harris, and his recently-discovered charts that led Josh on a chase to the wild shores of Hawaii, an adventure captured on the new series Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.”

Mike and the captains will open up like never before – talking about previous seasons, looking ahead and sharing where they are right now… sheltered in place, just like the rest of America. In an Instagram post previewing the show, Rowe writes, “After the Catch is happening, the Quarantined Edition. It wasn’t pretty, but it was real. Very real. Great to catch up with these guys and get their take on these crazy times. Check it out April 7th, Tuesday night at 8 p.m., on Disco. (Although technically, this one airs a week before the premiere, so I think they’re calling it Before the Catch. Either way, it’s worth a look.)”

Before the Catch airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

READ NEXT: Get to Know ‘Deadliest Catch’s’ Captain Jake Anderson