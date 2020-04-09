5 Best Educational Shows on Disney Plus

Sure, Disney+ is loaded with great Disney movies like Onward, Frozen 2, and Monsters, Inc. Those movies are good for movie night or for when you need a break, but I frequently see people asking what sort of educational shows on Disney Plus are worth watching?
Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the best Educational shows on Disney Plus that you can watch with your kids right now.
One Strange Rock is a National Geographic series that serves as a showcase for the things about our earth that we take for granted. For example, there’s an episode that focuses on breathing and oxygen and exactly where oxygen comes from on earth so that we are able to breathe.
This docuseries is loaded with cinematic gold, including gorgeous sweeps of a toxic wasteland, beautiful birdseye views of a rainforest, and more. You should expect that, though, since it’s directed by Darren Aronofsky.
The doc also gets opinions and anecdotes from the likes of astronaut Chris Hadfield, astrobiologist Dr. Felipe Gomez Gomez, and Jerry Linenger
Of course, anything narrated by Will Smith is super easy to watch/listen to, and the fact that One Strange Rock is narrated by the beloved actor makes it that much more enjoyable.
Disney has its own documentary-centric production house properly called Disneynature, and you can imagine what it focuses on. That’s right – nature! More specifically, the studio creates animal documentaries. And, they’are actually pretty good.
Dolphin Reef is one of the best documentaries on Disney Plus right now, especially if your little one loves aquatic animals. It focuses on Echo, a Pacific bottlenose dolphin, and how his mother, Kumu, teaches him how to survive on the coral reef and how to avoid the ocean’s greatest predators.
The documentary just launched on Disney Plus on April 3rd, so it’s now available for streaming.
The Dolphin Reef documentary is loaded with beautiful cinematography that will awe both you and your child, and it’s narrated by Natalie Portman.
Disneynature’s Penguins is an absolutely brilliant penguin documentary that your kids are going to love, immediately beginning with a waddling penguin jamming out to an 80s song.
We later come to find out that this cute little guy is named Steve, and he’s on a journey. He’ll team up with the millions of other Adélie penguins in the Antarctic to build a nest.
The documentary is narrated by Ed Helms (Andy Bernard from The Office), and it gives the documentary a bit of a comedic flair at times, making it much more enjoyable for kids than your standard penguin-focused documentary. In fact, I’d say that’s what sets this documentary apart from other documentaries; while still educational, it also takes a much more jovial tone, making it a great option for kids to stream on Disney+.
Year Million is a brilliant science-themed documentary on Disney Plus from the National Geographic side of things, and it focuses on the road to year million. It discusses current scientific advancements and how they can lead to specific scientific improvements in our far future.
It’s a super cool documentary that will get you to think about our distant future and what our life might be like/how it might be different than it is now.
The first episode of the series talks about the fast improvement of artificial intelligence and how it could lead to changes in our far future, like a new world where, essentially, cyborgs outnumber real humans or our dead daughter can be replaced with a 1:1 stand-in, artificially-intelligent humanlike robot.
It’s probably a bit too heavy for the younger crowd in your house, but it’s a great thought-inducing piece for 13 years and up that’s equal parts fun, futuristic, and based on real-life science of our past and present.
One of the best family-friendly educational shows on Disney Plus is the NatGeo’s How Dogs Got Their Shapes, which takes a deep dive into the evolution surrounding different species of dogs and why they’re shaped the way that they’re shaped. The documentary takes a scientific look at the evolutionary advantages of different dog breeds, like a chihuahua’s big, cone-shaped ears that help them to hear better or how their different heights play a role in their typical lifestyles.
At the end of the day, the most important lesson should be that all dogs are good dogs! However, the takeaways here are much more scientific and educational, and it’s equal parts interesting to dog-lovers.