5 Best Educational Shows on Disney Plus

One Strange Rock is a National Geographic series that serves as a showcase for the things about our earth that we take for granted. For example, there’s an episode that focuses on breathing and oxygen and exactly where oxygen comes from on earth so that we are able to breathe.

This docuseries is loaded with cinematic gold, including gorgeous sweeps of a toxic wasteland, beautiful birdseye views of a rainforest, and more. You should expect that, though, since it’s directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The doc also gets opinions and anecdotes from the likes of astronaut Chris Hadfield, astrobiologist Dr. Felipe Gomez Gomez, and Jerry Linenger

Of course, anything narrated by Will Smith is super easy to watch/listen to, and the fact that One Strange Rock is narrated by the beloved actor makes it that much more enjoyable.