5 Best Educational Shows on Disney Plus

5 Best Educational Shows on Disney Plus

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Sure, Disney+ is loaded with great Disney movies like Onward, Frozen 2, and Monsters, Inc. Those movies are good for movie night or for when you need a break, but I frequently see people asking what sort of educational shows on Disney Plus are worth watching?

Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the best Educational shows on Disney Plus that you can watch with your kids right now.

Stream Educational Shows on Disney Plus Now

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
5 Listed Items

What Other Educational Shows Are on Disney+?

With Disney Plus, you get a bunch of great educational shows and documentaries, mostly due to the inclusion of the National Geographic channel's content. You'll find hit documentaries like The Great Migration, Planet of the Birds, Hostile Planet (do NOT watch this with your kids!), and Sea of Hope, as well as great docuseries like Year Million, One Strange Rock, Lost Cities, and more.

Whether you're into animal docs or exploring every end of the earth from your couch, you can find a ton of great educational shows on Disney+.

Educational Shows for Toddlers on Disney+

What sector National Geographic doesn't serve is the toddler age group, as just about all of their programming is aimed at teens and above.

However, you will find some great Disney Jr. content on Disney+, which includes some well-intentioned educational programming aimed at both amusing and educating young children. Shows like Doc McStuffins, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and Jake and the Neverland Pirates have at least some sort of educational value, making them a great option for your toddlers.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.

Read More
,