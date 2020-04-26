Homeland Live Stream: How to Watch Series Finale Online

The Homeland series finale airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Showtime. The description of the Season 8 finale simply reads, “Series finale,” and will run for approximately one hour, according to the Showtime schedule.
The Series Finale Was Announced in 2018
Showtime president David Nevins announced in 2018 that Homeland was coming to an end in 2020 and that Season 8 would be the last. The decision to end the series was mutually made by Executive Producer Alex Gansa and lead actress Claire Danes, TV Line reports.
“Alex and Claire both started talking about it towards the end of last season,” Nevins announced at the time. “I asked, ‘Are you sure? Let’s think about it.’ But when they were resolved, it seemed like it was the right time. The two of them finally made the decision.”
The series finale was written by staff writers Nick Leith Baker and Jonathan Redding and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who has directed 25 hours of Homeland over the years, including some of the most highly rated episodes, such as Season 2’s “Q&A.” In addition to series regulars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, Russian master spy Yevgeny and Pakistani agent Tasneem Qureshi will also appear in the finale as cast members Costa Ronin and Nimrat Kaur, according to Den of Geek.
Danes and Patinkin appeared on a recent episode of The Late Show to discuss the final episode, and when asked how they would describe the finale with one word, Danes replied “conclusive-ish,” and Patinkin answered, “I would say ‘beginning-ish.'” Check out the interview above.
The series finale of Homeland airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.
