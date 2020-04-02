How to Watch ‘Cursed Films’ Shudder Documentary Series Online

A new documentary series from Shudder titled Cursed Films explores the myths and tragedies surrounding some of the most iconic horror movies in history.

The five-part docuseries premieres Thursday, April 2 on Shudder, with future episodes being released on a weekly basis. Here’s how to watch it all online:

‘Cursed Films’ Preview

This five-part docuseries examines the misfortunes and tragedies that struck some of the most famous horror movie franchises in cinema history, including Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Omen, The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie.

All of those films sustained several weird accidents while filming. The Exorcist had an on-set fire where stars Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair were injured and most of the set burned down. During The Omen, several cast and crew members were on planes that were struck by lightning. There were also several deaths associated with the cast and crew in and around the filming time period.

Poltergeist has perhaps the saddest “curse,” in that two of the young actors who starred in the film trilogy died in and around the three films’ release dates. Dominique Dunne, 22, who played the oldest Freeling child in the film, was strangled by her then-boyfriend John Sweeney in 1982 and she never regained consciousness. He served three and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Then in 1988, star Heather O’Rourke, who played Carol Anne Freeling, the young girl who is the object of the titular poltergeist’s terror, died of septic shock in 1988, four months before the release of the third film.

“Cursed Films is a fascinating look at why these iconic horror movies have gained such an outsized reputation for being the focus of bizarre tragedies and strange coincidences that seemingly defy explanation,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, in a press release.

“As a documentary filmmaker and lifelong horror fan, this project has offered an amazing opportunity to indulge my own curiosities surrounding these ‘cursed’ film productions,” added director Jay Cheel. “In turn, Cursed Films offers Shudder’s audience a unique perspective on the making of these classic movies while attempting to uncover why we’re so captivated by the catastrophes and coincidences connected to them.”

Cursed Films will be available on Shudder Thursday, April 2 with the episode focusing on The Exorcist. The episodes focusing on Poltergeist and The Omen drop on April 9 and the final episodes, focusing on Twilight Zone: The Movie and The Crow will drop on April 16.

