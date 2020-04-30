How to Watch Parks and Rec Reunion 2020 Online

A Parks and Recreation Special airs on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Special Preview

The 30-minute comedy special is Hollywood's latest endeavor to raise money and support for coronavirus relief. The telecast aims to raise funds for the Feeding America's COVID-19 Response fund. Donations up to $500,000 will be matched by State Farm, Subaru, NBCUniversal and the writers, producers, and cast of Parks and Recreation.

The 30-minute comedy special is Hollywood’s latest endeavor to raise money and support for coronavirus relief. The telecast aims to raise funds for the Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response fund. Donations up to $500,000 will be matched by State Farm, Subaru, NBCUniversal and the writers, producers, and cast of Parks and Recreation.If you are interested in donating, you may do so here.

The special, while filmed remotely from the actors’ homes (following social distancing guidelines), features a new pieced-together story for Pawnee and its residents, placing them comically within the quarantined situation all viewers at home are experiencing. For fans of the show, this is the first time they will get to see new scripted content featuring their favorite Parks and Rec characters since the show’s series finale in 2015.

All of the original stars are expected to appear, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. The press release also teases that there may be some surprise cameos from some of the sitcom’s other beloved characters (and the actors who play them). Paul Rudd and Ben Schwartz are among the special guests anticipated to show up during the new at-home episode.

In NBC’s press announcement, executive producer Michael Schur talked about how the special came to be. He said “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money. I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment added to that sentiment, saying “In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion. A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of ‘Parks and Recreation’ for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

Before the scripted special begins at 8:30pm, NBC’s primetime schedule indicates that the network will air “The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation,” during which “The cast celebrates the beloved show with clips and more.”

