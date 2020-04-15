Married at First Sight Decision Day Live Stream: Watch Online

The Married at First Sight Season 10 finale airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Until Decision Day Do We Part,” reads, “The eight-week social experiment comes to an end and all five couples sit down with the experts to decide whether to stay married or get a divorce. Some couples have their eyes on the future, while other couples are determined to get answers about the past.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Married at First Sight finale on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Each of the Couples Must Decide if They Want to Stay Married During Tonight’s Finale

Each of the remaining four couples must decide if they want to stay married or file for divorce during tonight’s Season 10 finale. Jessica and Austin got into a fight the night before Decision Day, so both reality stars are unsure of what to expect. Meanwhile, Katie is still questioning her future with Derek, Meka and Michael still aren’t on the same page with their relationship, and Taylor isn’t even sure Brandon will show up.

Mindy and Zach also make an appearance tonight, despite the fact that they ended their marriage several episodes ago. For those who need a recap, Mindy decided to divorce Zach following suspicions that her husband was having an emotional affair with her close friend Lindsay.

Although the reality stars are no longer together, they join the experts tonight to discuss their relationship and their experiences with the eight-week experiment. In the clip above, Mindy confronts Zach about the way he acted during their relationship and tells him that he needs to learn how to treat people “a lot better.”

“Zach this has been quite an experience, with a lot of disappointment,” she tells her ex-husband. “And I do think that that you have it in you to be a good husband, but you have not been a good husband to me.” He keeps weirdly smiling at her as she explains her feelings before finally apologizing and giving another runaround explanation as to why he behaved so poorly during their relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

