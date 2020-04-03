How to Watch NBA 2K Players Tournament Online Without Cable

The NBA remains on hiatus due to coronavirus, but some of the league’s top players will give basketball junkies something to watch as they go head-to-head in an NBA2K tournament starting on Friday.

Each game of the tournament, which plays out between Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 11, will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, you can stream the NBA 2K Player Tournament on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch NBA 2K Players Tournament Online

NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview

If everything was going as planned, the NBA would be turning the corner on its final stretch of the regular season, with the playoffs on the horizon. However, with the suspension of games — which started on March 11 — players and fans are looking for new ways to feed their basketball hunger and fill the live sports void. Enter NBA2K.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times,” Jason Argent, 2K senior vice president, sports strategy and licensing said in a statement on Tuesday. “Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together — including athletes, fans, and families — and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament.”

Kevin Durant is the biggest star in the tournament and the top seed. Players were seeded by their rating in the game. The winner will receive $100,000 to give to a charity for coronavirus relief efforts.

Here’s a full list of that players “suiting up” for the tournament.

Participating players:

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96 2K rating)

2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)

3. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)

4. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)

5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)

6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)

7. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)

8. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)

10. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)

11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)

12. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)

13. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)

14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)

15. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)

16. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

“This tournament offers a unique opportunity for our players to compete with one another while also supporting their philanthropic efforts and engaging with their fans,” Josh Goodstadt, a representative of the players union’s commercial arm, said in a statement. “We are excited to work with 2K and the NBA to bring this experience to life for the entire NBA community.”

The tournament will continue with more games on Sunday, with the quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday. The tournament will reconvene next Saturday for the semifinals and championship. Round 1 and 2 will be single-elimination, then shifting to best-of-3 series for the semifinals and finals.

Devin Booker is the No. 5 seed, but is the favorite to take home the title at 350. The Suns star is a Twitch streaming veteran, but he’ll have some stiff competition. Ayton (+500), Durant (+700) and Jones (+800) have the best odds of knocking off Booker. Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has the worst odds to win the whole thing at +2800.