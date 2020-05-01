Netflix May 2020 Releases: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix May 2020 Releases: What's New on Netflix? What's Leaving?

Netflix

May is nearly here, and with most of the nation still stuck in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for something to watch while waiting for everything to reopen. If so, Netflix has you covered – May is packed full of top-notch, binge worthy TV shows, critically-acclaimed movies and new documentaries to keep you occupied during quarantine.

Ryan Murphy’s new limited series Hollywood premieres on May 1, while the long-awaited Steve Carell comedy Space Force airs at the end of the month on May 29. Fans of the Ellie Kemper sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will also get a brand new special, titled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, which airs May 12. 

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service will also be removing several titles throughout the month as well, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows and films before they’re gone. Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in May, 2020:

Coming to Netflix in May

May 1

  • All Day and a Night
  • Almost Happy
  • Get In
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
  • The Half of It
  • Hollywood
  • Into the Night
  • Medici: The Magnificent Part 2
  • Mrs. Serial Killer
  • Reckoning – Season 1
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
  • Den of Thieves
  • For Colored Girls
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • I Am Divine
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Masha and the Bear – Season 4
  • Material
  • Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun – Season 1
  • Sinister
  • Song of the Sea
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Patriot
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
  • Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Urban Cowboy
  • What a Girl Wants
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

  • Arctic Dogs

May 5

  • Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6

  • Workin’ Moms – Season 4

May 7

  • Scissor Seven – Season 2

May 8

  • 18 regali
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
  • Dead to Me – Season 2
  • The Eddy
  • The Hollow – Season 2
  • House at the End of the Street
  • Restaurants on the Edge – Season 2
  • Rust Valley Restorers – Season 2
  • Valeria – Season 1

May 9

  • Charmed – Season 2
  • Grey’s Anatomy – Season 16

May 11

  • Bordertown – Season 3
  • Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)
  • Trial by Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

  • True: Terrific Tales
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

May 13

  • The Wrong Missy

May 14

  • Riverdale – Season 4

May 15

  • Chichipatos
  • District 9
  • I Love You, Stupid
  • Inhuman Resources
  • Magic for Humans – Season 3
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Season 5
  • White Lines

May 16

  • La reina de Indias y el conquistador
  • Public Enemies
  • United 93

May 17

  • Soul Surfer

May 18

  • The Big Flower Fight

May 19

  • Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
  • Sweet Magnolias
  • Trumbo

May 20

  • Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)
  • The Flash – Season 6
  • Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

  • Control Z
  • History 101
  • Just Go With It
  • The Lovebirds
  • Selling Sunset Season 2
  • Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series – Season 2

May 23

  • Dynasty – Season 3

May 25

  • Ne Zha
  • Norm of the North: Family Vacation
  • Uncut Gems

May 26

  • Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

  • I’m No Longer Here
  • The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

  • Dorohedoro
  • La corazonada

May 29

  • Somebody Feed Phil – Season 3
  • Space Force

May 31

  • High Strung Free Dance

Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

  • John Carter

May 15

  • Limitless
  • The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

  • Royal Pains – Seasons 1-8

May 18

  • Scandal Seasons – 1-7

May 19

  • Black Snake Moan
  • Carriers
  • Evolution
  • The First Wives Club
  • It Takes Two
  • Love, Rosie
  • She’s Out of My League
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
  • Young Adult
  • Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

  • Bitten Seasons – 1-3

May 30

  • Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere Collection 1

May 31

  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Dear John
  • Final Destination
  • Final Destination 2
  • Final Destination 3
  • The Final Destination
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Looney Tunes: Back in Action
  • My Girl
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • Outbreak
  • Red Dawn
  • Richie Rich

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

